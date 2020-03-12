Neighbors weigh in on new public works facility

HUGO — Irish Avenue Park neighbors and users filled the Oneka Room at City Hall to get their questions answered and share comments with city staff and the council regarding the city’s proposal to consider construction of a new public works facility on the 125-acre property in Hugo.
The neighborhood meeting March 4 to discuss why the public works facility needs more space and what has already been done also provided the public with background information and site history.
City Administrator Bryan Bear explained, “There is information out there that people have learned. I am going to tell you right now that if you have read information that you might have seen on Facebook, let’s just start from the premise that it is all incorrect,” he said.
“It is important to note that the city is not very far at all with anything, (and) no decisions have been made to do anything. We are at a point now where we would like to share information with the neighborhood.”
Bear then dived into the history. Irish Avenue Park, which is located near Irish Avenue N and 140th Street N, has quite a history. Many years ago, it was known as the Hansen gravel pit property. It was home to a gravel pit, which for some years also included an asphalt plant and rock crusher. A lawsuit and settlement agreement commenced by the city of Hugo required the business to cease operation in 2004, at which time the property was supposed to be reclaimed. The reclamation plans included the installation of topsoil, trees and other plantings. Bear explained that the reclamation project didn’t happen and things sat in limbo for a while.
After a neighborhood meeting in July 2007, Bear said that area residents wanted to see that property reclaimed in accordance to the prior agreement. In 2009, another lawsuit and settlement agreement spawned results: the property was restored and ownership of the property was cleared up. Following several deaths in the Hansen family, the city purchased the land from the Hansen estate in 2009 for $900,000.
“The goal has always been for the property to be enjoyed by the public,” Bear explained. Over the years, many ideas have been proposed for the land, but that will all be figured out when the Parks Commission begins a master planning process for the park later this year.
In 2019, the council approved a facility needs study for the Public Works Department and approved the 2020 budget, which allows for either the expansion or relocation of the public works facility, currently located at 6900 137th Street N., just west of Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. The first part of the study dived into what it would take to accommodate the department’s needs by expanding its current facility. The second part of the study investigated the construction of a brand new facility on approximately 10-15 acres of the 125-acre site.
Public Works Director Scott Anderson said, “Expansion of our building (on the current site)does not allow for long-term expansion beyond 15 years. We would reach capacity with no further expansion available.” The study concluded that it would be more cost effective and better fit the department’s long-term needs to build a new facility at Irish Avenue Park.
Many residents shared their concerns and expressed that the reason they moved to Hugo in the first place was for its country feel. One resident said, “We have lived in the area for 10 years and we love it. It is dark at night, quiet and there are no artificial lights shining into the sky.”
A common concern among residents was the lighting that would be used on a new facility.
City staff and the council explained that both advances in lighting and the city’s standards for lighting have come a long way since the original facility was built in 2004.
One resident said, “A handful of people in this room moved out here because we like the peaceful nature of the property, so people are sensitive to it becoming industrialized. Take into consideration what you would want to live next to, especially since this is an agricultural area. We didn’t move to a house in a development on a cul-de-sac,” he said.
Another resident wanted to know what would be done with the existing building if a new one was constructed. Bear said they don’t know the answer to that yet for sure, but they have some ideas. He said the city has had discussions with White Bear Lake Area Schools, which needs a grounds maintenance facility. Another possibility might be for the county to use the space.
A concern was the noise and traffic that might be generated from the site. Anderson explained, “We are pretty good neighbors. It is quiet on the evenings and weekends.” He added that public works staff are good about doing what they can before a snowfall so when they come in early in the morning to begin plowing, “alarms aren’t going off and tailgates aren’t banging.”
One resident wanted to know why the department couldn’t work out of two facilities. Anderson explained the department much prefers one location due to an efficiency standpoint and cohesiveness.
Mayor Tom Weidt said he would like to see the city maintain its ownership of the old facility once the new one is built. “We want to keep the option of having control of that, because there might be a situation where we need that building back. Once you get rid of a public building it is hard to get it back,” he said.
Weidt said it is essential that everyone think about the long-term needs of the growing city. “I think there is a responsibility for us to do things right the first time. The building has worked well, but if we expanded it right now, we would spend a lot of money doing that and it would last us 10-15 years and then we would probably have to expand again. We would be landlocked to do that at this spot,” he said. “Future councils and residents down the road would have to make the decision to find a piece of land and build a new building. That’s going to be wildly more expensive than it is now.”
Bear encouraged residents to keep sharing their thoughts with the council and stay involved in the master planning process for Irish Avenue Park. He added that residents will be notified regarding future meetings on the topic.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.