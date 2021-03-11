Nearly 60 years of Eagle Scout after Eagle Scout

HUGO — Troop 151 has been in existence for nearly 60 years. Forty-seven of its Scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
In 2019, only 8% of Scouts have earned the highest attainable rank. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges and demonstrating Scout spirit through the Boy Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership. Eagle Scouts must also organize, lead, manage and complete a service project.
Kevin Jensen, the troop’s committee chair, has been involved with Troop 151 for seven years or so. His son, Logan Jensen, obtained his Eagle Scout rank in October 2020. “As an adult in the troop, there is a tremendous amount of pride to watch these boys grow and achieve Eagle Scout or whatever rank that they achieve,” he said. “I can't speak personally to what it takes to become an Eagle Scout, but watching my son do it, I know that there is a lot involved in it and, to a large degree, it's perseverance over everything else.”
Established in 1962, Troop 151 is chartered to American Legion Post 620 in Hugo. The troop currently only has members from Hugo, but in previous years members have come from neighboring communities like Lino Lakes and Centerville.
Charlie Niven has been the troop’s scoutmaster for three years. Niven earned his Eagle Scout rank in the troop in 1998, and his 14-year-old son is currently in the troop. Niven thinks the reason the troop has been so successful is because of its small-group feel.
“Because of the smaller size of our community and the smaller size of our troop, the boys form a cohesiveness among them. They become friends and push each other to finish all the way through,” he said.
Former scoutmaster of seven years Larry White earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1983. His oldest son, Benjamin White, obtained his Eagle Scout rank in 2018, and his 13-year-old son Sam is currently in the troop.
“Guys join because they are interested, and then they usually stay in because they are having fun,” White said. “It's a combination of having a really good program that's active, doing things, getting out there and engaging the boys, but it's also the bonding that they do while they're out there, which makes them all buddies and looking forward to the next time they get together.”
In addition to Jensen, Wyatt Fish and Jacob Mickelson earned their Eagle Scout ranks last year. All three of the boys have gone through Scouting together since they were 6 years old. Jensen, a senior at White Bear Area Schools (WBLAS) South Campus, built an outdoor classroom at WBLAS North Campus. Fish, also a senior at South Campus, built a Gaga Ball (a variant of dodgeball) pit at Lincoln Elementary. Mickelson, a senior at North Lakes Academy in Forest Lake, built a basketball court at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Forest Lake.
The three friends said they have all stuck with it for so many years because they enjoy the friendships, learning new skills and getting opportunities to try new things like sailing and welding.
The troop is in need of new members to continue its longstanding history and legacy. Troop 151 currently has 11 members, a record low. Over the years, the troop’s highest head count was 25 members, but it’s been closer to 20 on average.
“We are looking at really sparse enrollment, and that it's going have downstream consequences for us in terms of participation in our troop. We have had our numbers drop off pretty significantly over the last few years as guys have left. Fewer seem to be joining Cub Scouts and fewer seem to be sticking with it all the way into Boy Scouts,” White explained. “There is a real risk that within five years or so when my son and the others young Scouts leave the troop, then we won't have anybody new and it may have to fold.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the troop has continued to stay active. In addition to its regular biweekly meetings, the group has organized a couple of food drives, traveled to the Boundary Waters and Camp Tomahawk (in Wisconsin). Most recently, the troop participated in the Klondike Derby at the Fred C. Andersen Scout Camp in Houlton, Wisconsin.
Niven says the troop has just started planning a trip to the Black Hills. For more information about Troop 151, visit hugotroop151.org.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.