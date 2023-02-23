HUGO — Bruce and Virginia “Ginny” Bernin loved the quiet, natural setting of their land on the shore of Oneka Lake. Thanks to their vision, that land will soon become a community park, open for everyone to enjoy. More than 20 years ago, the Bernins sold that land to the city with this purpose in mind.
Now, in 2023, the city is ready to continue the vision the Bernins had for their property on Oneka Lake.
The Bernins purchased the property in 1976, where they enjoyed a rural lifestyle, including cattle and pig farming, raising chickens and geese, and growing corn and alfalfa. Eventually they turned the land into a well-loved Christmas tree farm, where many members of the Hugo community remember going to find their holiday trees.
The family sold their land to the city in 2002 under a master plan in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources so it would be preserved as an environmental park. In the meantime, the city continued to lease it to the Bernins, allowing them to live and run the tree farm operation until Ginny passed away in 2020 and Bruce passed away the following year.
The conditions of the purchase required that the park be passive use, with no event-type spaces such as ballfields and skating rinks. This type of use would preserve the natural beauty of the landscape and allow visitors to enjoy some quiet, peaceful time in nature.
The parks commission created a master plan in 2004-2005, but the city has seen a lot of changes in the intervening time and will likely need to make some changes to the original concepts. Challenges include exploring how to use the small parcel south of the Bernin property, how to collaborate with the Shores of Oneka Lake development on the property’s northern boundary, more potential options for park access and what trail types will be the best fit for the property.
Residents expressed interest in seeing walking trails, a fishing pier, a playground, picnic shelter and restrooms on the site.
“There are a lot of residents in Hugo who have a history with the property, and we’re curious to hear how they want to use it,” said Parks Planner Shayla Denaway.
