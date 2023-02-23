HUGO — Bruce and Virginia “Ginny” Bernin loved the quiet, natural setting of their land on the shore of Oneka Lake. Thanks to their vision, that land will soon become a community park, open for everyone to enjoy. More than 20 years ago, the Bernins sold that land to the city with this purpose in mind. 

Now, in 2023, the city is ready to continue the vision the Bernins had for their property on Oneka Lake. 

