HUGO — At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Hugo Fire Department, along with its auto aid partners, was dispatched to a report of a house fire on the corner of Highway 61 and 142nd Street.
Crews arrived on scene to find the basement of a home well involved with fire rapidly spreading throughout the main floor and attic. Crews were able to contain the fire and search the residence to ensure no one was inside and no injuries were reported. In total, fire crews spent five and a half hours on scene.
