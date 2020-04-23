The St. John the Baptist Men’s Club of St. Genevieve’s Church was still able to give away two bikes and donate proceeds from a 50/50 raffle to area food shelves even though its fish fry season was cut short. The last fish fry March 13 saw around 300 attendees versus the normal well over 500 attendees.

