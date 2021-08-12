A Hugo home is one of 16, premium new-construction and remolded million-dollar plus homes featured in the 20th annual Midwest Home Luxury Home Tour.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom lakeshore modern retreat home is located at 12497 Ethan Ave. N, Hugo, and has a market price of nearly $2.8 million. With easy access to downtown White Bear Lake, the property features views of Bald Eagle Lake from nearly every room in the home. Its open floor plan and large expanses of glass enable homeowners to soak in both early morning beauty and western sunsets. The private upper-level master suite features a cozy reading nook and treetop views, while other elements such as an outdoor half-court basketball area, full gym, and sauna make this abode truly customized.
Its aesthetic combines midcentury and mountain modern, including a two-story tiled fireplace, 7-foot linear gas fireplace, and floating steel staircase that showcases an impressive glass wall. Custom Crystal Cabinets with walnut slab doors, a kitchen island featuring a Cambria waterfall edge countertop, a walk-through pantry with a full icemaker, Thermador appliances, and a main-level built-in dry bar take this home to the next level. Its screened porch, built-in outdoor kitchen, and two exterior patios (one featuring a gas firepit) give the homeowners the best of indoor-outdoor living.
Starting Aug. 16, all homes will be available for a free virtual tour online at www.luxuryhometour.net.
