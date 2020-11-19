HUGO — At the end of 2020, longtime Hugo Fire Chief Kevin Colvard will retire from his role and Deputy Chief Jim Compton Jr., will step in.
Compton is a Hugo native. He has been with the Hugo Fire Department (HFD) since 2001, and he’s been deputy chief for the last seven years.
HFD, a paid-on-call department, serves the city, which covers 36 square miles. Compton said the department currently has 26 firefighters.
“There were 16 when I started in June 2001. Over the years, it’s grown all the way up to 33. It’s fluid,” Compton said.
Currently, they’re not hiring more members, which Compton said is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compton explained that training for new members is currently being done virtually, including the hands-on portion of training. “It’s really tough to train firefighters online,” he pointed out.
Compton explained why he applied for the position of chief.
“I care about the direction of the department, and I have a vision of the future for the department to grow with the growing city,” Compton said.
Part of his plans include working on a daytime staffing model. When he takes on the new role, Compton plans to work with closely with city staff to look to the department’s future.
Compton is a fourth-generation community servant. His father, Jim Compton Sr., was also a longtime Hugo Fire Department member. He served for 35 years, including as chief for more than a decade, and retired in 2012.
“It’s a great honor to serve the community in that capacity as well,” Compton said.
Typically, after the first of the year, there would be a swearing-in ceremony for Compton; however, that has been postponed. The City Council is currently holding virtual meetings amid the pandemic. Once meetings can safely be held in person, the fire department wants to hold a formal presentation at City Hall.
Colvard has been a member of the department for 20 years, and chief since 2012.
“When I started with the department, my goal was to put in 20 years,” Colvard said. “I certainly didn’t think I would finish my career as the fire chief. That was an added bonus.”
His father also worked for Little Canada Fire Department for 20 years.
Colvard said some of the significant changes that happened while he was chief included the department’s transition away from providing ambulance service, and the city’s purchase of its first aerial truck last year.
He said he thinks Compton will carry the department in the right direction.
“He’s certainly capable. He’s ready to be the fire chief. I can’t think of a better person to get promoted to fire chief,” Colvard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.