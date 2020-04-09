Lions remain optimistic about Good Neighbor Days

HUGO — The Hugo Lions remain optimistic that the 44th annual Good Neighbor Days celebration will go on as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to keep planning, business as usual; the show must go on until we can’t, because we have already got financial obligations,” said Lion Dan Balthazor. “We will keep planning. We hope it goes on, it is a great event that gets better every year.”
The three-day event takes about six months to plan. As early as February, the Lions started having discussions about the fact that the event might not be able to happen due to COVID-19, or that if it does, changes will have to be made.
This year’s event is scheduled for June 4-7; the theme is “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” If things go on as planned, the festival will feature the usual highlights, including a parade, carnival, beer garden, live bands and fireworks courtesy of Grundhofer’s Old Fashion Meats. Returning for the second year in an even bigger fashion would be the Backyard Ribfest, featuring a Garage Logic podcast as well as the vendor craft fair.
The Lions are waiting until May 1 to decide if the event will proceed as planned, need to be modified or canceled. Balthazor said the Lions are considering the option of offering a smaller event in the fall after school is back in session.
If the event can take place in June, the Lions are looking into all the changes they will need to make in order to keep patrons safe, such as the addition of more hand sanitizing/washing stations. The Lions are also trying to come up with a contingency plan so if the festival does not happen, how the organization can continue to raise money to support the community.
“The club has stayed relatively strong in terms of numbers, but this is our biggest event of the year. All the money that we raise goes back to the community,” Balthazor explained. “This year, more than any since the tornado in 2008, our community is going to need us more than ever. We are already getting a lot of inquiries from people who need help, and it is going to be a real challenge to balance that out if we don’t have the influx of money coming in.”
The Lions continue to be committed to the recommendations made by Gov. Tim Walz and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are going to ride it out and keep our fingers crossed that the health of the nation and the state gets better and we can kind of get back to normal,” Balthazor said.
