HUGO — The site plan for Lions Park improvements has been given the stamp of approval from both the Planning Commission and City Council.
The site plan for the 9.75-acre park includes plans for a picnic shelter, playground, trails, landscaping, sport courts, and a 5,500-square-foot pavilion.
The City Council approved a master plan for the park back in 2015. The council revitalized the project and approved a feasibility study in June 2020. In October that year, a community workshop was held and three stakeholder committees were formed to refine the design of the playground, pavilion and overall park layout.
The council approved the designs and authorized the preparation of construction documents in January 2021. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the council approve the site plan, which the council approved April 19.
The pavilion, which is estimated to cost roughly $2.8 million, is proposed to include a large community gathering room, covered picnic shelter, large and small meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor restrooms, storage space and a concession area with an outside service window.
The large community gathering room can fit between 140 and 160 people, depending on how the room is set up. Parks Planner Shayla Denaway explained that residents will be able to rent the community gathering room and large meeting room and that the picnic shelter will be reservable.
“This is a pretty high-capacity gathering and event space compared to what we have been able to offer so far with our community rooms,” she said. “There isn’t a gathering space of this size to offer for family reunions or parties in Hugo, so we are pretty excited for that.”
The rest of the park will feature an inclusive playground, trails, green space, gas fire pit, different kinds of seating and more. “The playground is a destination, all-inclusive playground that meets the needs of multiple age groups, abilities and challenge levels,” explained Community Development Assistant Emily Weber. “The playground will feature a prominent, central play structure, zip line, swings, independent play and sensory challenges.”
A double pickleball court, half basketball court and a tennis court are also shown in the plans. The park improvements are estimated to cost $4.2 million, not including the $278,000 estimate for the development of the sport court area.
There will be four designated parking areas with a total of 175 parking spaces. It should be noted that the ongoing $3.2 million street project will improve the streets around the park. This includes an extension of 147th Street from Finale Avenue to Oneka Parkway through existing fields and the realignment of Finale Avenue from Upper 146th Street to 147th Street. (The existing portion of Finale Avenue that bisects expanded Lions Park will be removed. The developer of Hugo Gardens will construct the new alignment on the west side of the park.)
Alternate Planning Commissioner Cindy Petty wanted to make sure the lighting around the park would not be bothersome to the nearby residents. Denaway explained that the lighting fixtures will shine on the inner sidewalks and key intersections, but not on exterior sidewalks and trails.
Petty also wanted to know whether there were plans to install electric vehicle charging stations. Denaway said those would be stubbed in so they can be installed in the future.
“I think the plan looks really great. I think it is going to be a great addition. I can tell a lot of work has gone into it,” Planning Commissioner Kim Luschsinger said. “I showed the rendering to my daughter, who is 6, and her eyes got all big and she was very excited about it.”
Planning Commissioner Matthew Derr said, “It was really cool to see it kind of evolve from some of the early preliminary drawings … The early ones looked like a 1950s elementary school/bomb shelter to what it is today.” He added, “It is a great design. I think it is going to age well. I don’t think in 15 years, people are going to look at this building and say, ‘that’s one of those atrocious buildings built in 2021.’”
Planning Commissioner David Fry said, “It is going to be a great contribution to Hugo. There is no doubt about that.”
Vice Chair Scott Arcand said, “It looks really nice. Let’s move it forward. And get this thing done.”
