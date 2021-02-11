HUGO — A refined design for Lions Park has been presented to the City Council. It may come with a $7 million price tag.
The City Council has approved the design for the park and pavilion. Last fall, three stakeholder committees were formed to design the playground, pavilion and overall site. Each of the committees met at least three times to discuss priorities and develop a design concept.
Matt Lysne, of HCM Architects, and Candace Amberg, of WSB, presented the results of those stakeholder committee groups to the council Feb. 1. The pavilion, which is estimated to cost roughly $2.8 million, would include a large community gathering room, covered picnic shelter, large and small meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor restrooms, storage space and a concession area with an outside service window. The building would have a modern look designed to blend in well with City Hall.
Council Member Becky Petryk said, “I was envisioning a much more traditional building with a nod to our rural character … I’m surprised by the very modern take of the building.”
Council Member Mike Miron said he agreed that the design was not what he was expecting. “The pavilion design is different than what I expected it to be, but that doesn’t make it wrong or undesirable; it just isn’t what I had in mind,” he said. “But it has been vetted through the steering committee and Parks Commission, so I trust their judgment.”
Council Member Phil Klein added, “I know this is a new look, a new vision, but in some respects I kind of like it. I think it will be helpful to have some new design to show the forward thinking of our community as we continue to grow.”
The rest of the park will feature an inclusive playground, trails, green space, fire pit, different kinds of seating and more. The design also includes space for a double pickleball court, half basketball court and a tennis court. The park improvements are estimated to cost $4.2 million, not including the $278,000 estimate for the development of the sport court area.
“We wanted to create a lot of opportunities to support the great park activities as well as what may be going on in the building,” Amberg explained.
The current play structure, which was replaced in 2018, will be relocated. At one point, the Parks Commission discussed relocating the equipment to Beaver Ponds Park, which is next on the list for replacements.
Miron, who sat on the playground stakeholder committee, said the group’s focus was on the playground space. “We wanted to have multiple areas for children to be able to play and grow in the park. The park can grow with them as they develop,” he explained. “We wanted families to feel safe and comfortable here, have places where they can supervise and watch what is going on … This design stretches out the square footage, if you will, and helps make sure things don’t get too tight. There is room to grow in the future if future councils and commissions want to do that.”
The city authorized HCM Architects ($204,700) and WSB ($233,000) to prepare construction documents. The council decided to include the hard-court surfaces (as alternates) to see if bids were favorable. The city will undergo the bidding process in April and May with construction slated to begin in June.
“This is a major project for the city of Hugo. I appreciate the input of commissioners, residents and guidance from our vendors to help us put together this plan as it has come into focus. This is going to be a great asset for the city of Hugo,” Mayor Tom Weidt said.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
