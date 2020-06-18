Life lessons from dad

Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.