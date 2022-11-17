LINO LAKES — U.S Home LLC (dba Lennar) is proposing to amend housing products and lot widths in the Watermark planned unit development (PUD) land use plan.
Watermark is a 372-acre master-planned residential community consisting of 692 single-family lots and 172 townhome units on the northwest corner of I-35E and Main Street.
City Planner Katie Larsen explained that the total housing unit count will not change from the current total of 864; however, Lennar would like to make changes to the north end of the development to address the current housing market.
Josh Metzer, Lennar land entitlement manager, said that the company proposes to change some of its villa lots to townhomes, venture lots (45-55 feet wide) and heritage lots (55+ feet wide). In addition, it would like to introduce some 45-foot-wide lots and increase the overall public space in the development from 60.79 acres to 74.65 acres.
The reason for the changes, Metzer said, is twofold: the villa product is not performing well right now and they are seeing a higher demand from buyers who want to be in the Forest Lake School District (the development also has homes in the White Bear Lake and Centennial districts).
“We have seen a lot more interest than we thought would be interested in Forest Lake Schools,” he said. “The villa product isn’t performing well right now.”
The Planning and Zoning Board had some concerns surrounding the elimination of the villa homes, as it takes away from the variety of housing products offered within the development., Like board members, the City Council wasn’t too interested in adding smaller lots (45 feet) into the mix.
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he was okay with the addition of townhomes and liked the addition of more open space, but was not in favor of the smaller lots. Council Member Michael Ruhland said he also didn’t like the small lots, and Council Member Christopher Lyden said he wasn’t a fan of the addition of smaller lots or townhomes.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he didn’t want to see more townhomes. “I’m not big on townhomes right there. We have a lot of townhomes on the other side of town,” he said. “I think we have far too many townhomes.”
Metzer said the townhomes are selling very quickly in today’s market, and suggested bumping up the lot size from the proposed 45 feet to 50 feet. Ultimately, Metzer said he would return to council with another proposal in the future.
