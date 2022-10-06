As the general election approaches, north metro residents can learn more about the names they will see on the ballot in a variety of ways. In addition to the Press Publications Voters Guide, which can be found in this edition or online at presspubs.com, the League of Women Voters (LWV) is hosting and recording candidate forums for races all throughout the state.
“We sponsor forums like this to provide voters an opportunity to hear about candidates’ views of issues of interest in the upcoming election,” said Liz Nordling, one of LWV’s forum moderators.
Forums that might be of particular interest to readers include those for Hugo Mayor, Senate District 33, House District 33A, Anoka County Sheriff, Anoka County Attorney and Anoka County Commissioner District 3. The LWVs also hosted forums for school district races, including Forest Lake, Mahtomedi and Stillwater.
Members of the public submitted questions, and League members selected some of those to ask candidates. Among the topics are education, budget and finance, public safety, health care, elections, climate and equity.
Each candidate was provided an opportunity to give an opening statement, answer each question, respond to the other candidate’s answers and then provide a closing statement.
Q: What are your thoughts about the plans for the downtown district? Do you support the current plans? Do you have any concerns about them?
David Michaelson said he was not very familiar with the current plans for downtown. “I would definitely support a downtown district. That’s something I would definitely like to do, is set up an entertainment district type of area.”
Tom Weidt said he was in favor of the current downtown plan. “We put it together about 20-plus years ago. The project that is currently proposed across the street is going to be a great amenity to the city of Hugo,” he said. “We as a city made a decision many years ago to put effort into acquiring these pieces of land to put them together so we could have one big project being built in that area. Unfortunately ... right when these projects start to go, we have run into disruptions in the economy.” He added that he was hopeful the Dennis Properties proposal would be break ground soon.
Jimmie Gregoire said he was excited about the Downtown Hugo project. “I would like to keep that feel that that developer has got going throughout the rest of it.”
Q: What further needs does the city have for managing growth?
Gregoire said eventually the city is going to have to look into widening Highway 61. “I think we are just going to have to work with making it a little bit easier and a little bit wider, and I think once a 61 project would be done and completed, the rest of the roads seem to be flowing pretty well.”
Michaelson said the city needs to focus on business growth. “I think we are way behind as far as our restaurants, our entertainment,” he said. “I think that is the number one thing in managing growth, we have to have a reason people want to come here. In order to do that we have to have Hugo be a destination. Right now we are a small town between Forest Lake and White Bear Lake.”
Weidt shared that the city is currently working through a visioning process with the county and the state for the Highway 61 corridor on what it would look like for the state to turn back the highway to the county. “If you go around the state to different areas where there is traffic, Highway 61 is pretty low on the chart of issues for the state. There are much more important projects or projects that need to be improved than Highway 61 in Hugo, but eventually it will be expanded,” he explained. “There are a couple times per day that traffic is pretty heavy; otherwise, we have a pretty good system in place for our growth. We have been doing that for the past 20 years and we are ready to handle the growth that comes to us.”
Q: Please describe your personal approach when it comes to the budget and financial oversight responsibilities.
Michaelson said, “When it comes to budgeting I am the type of person that is a bare bones …
I’m going to look at the budget and I’m going to spend the least amount of money possible to get whatever needs to be done, I want to spend the least amount of money so the burden isn’t on the taxpayer.”
Gregoire said, “Some of the necessary items that we have to comply with state and federal regulations, those are items we have to spend our money on. Some of the extras … I would take a hard look at trying to cut some of them out or skipping at certain times.”
Weidt said, “Our budget theory here in the city of Hugo has been the same for about 20 yearas. We keep a flat tax rate …” He added, “We don’t spend money unwisely, we make sure that we spend it correctly once so our citizens don’t have to go out years later and buy the same thing over again for a higher rate than if we had just done it right the first time.”
To see the full forum, visit the LWV’s website.
