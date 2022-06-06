The secret’s out! This year’s Hugo Good Neighbor of the Year’s identity has been revealed.
Hugo Lion Katie Riopel explained that longtime Blacksmith Lounge owner George Reus received the majority of nominations submitted for 2022.
Reus, 75, of Hugo, passed away March 26 after a short battle with pneumonia.
Since 1995, when the Good Neighbor Days tradition began, at least one person — not necessarily a Hugo resident — has been recognized for their importance to the Hugo community.. Occasionally, it has been a couple, and in 2008 it was an entire family. Reus is the 27th recipient.
“George was kind and generous to so many,” Riopel said.
Reus owned the Badger Lounge in St. Paul for 11 years before he struck a deal with owners Gene and Marion Peltier to purchase the Blacksmith in 1981. (Gene’s father, E.O. Peltier, had been the local blacksmith in Hugo for many years.)
Reus worked with a couple of partners over the years who came and went. Eventually, his daughters Georgie Gibbons and Jennifer Ehlert became co-owners alongside him.
Blacksmith Lounge is known for its chicken and bloody marys. Riopel, who was bartending at Carpenter’s Steakhouse at the time, recalls Reus and one of his partners (Ed Adams) bringing the “new” bloody mary to Hugo, which was made with Clamato juice. Tracie Charpentier, who has worked at Blacksmith for 39 years, says Reus still loved the chicken after 41 years. The restaurant has also become known regionally for hosting car shows and auctions.
Charpentier explained that many of the Blacksmith employees have been there just as long as she has, and some even longer, all because of Reus. “He was a great man and a phenomenal person. That’s why everyone that works here has been here so long,” she said. “It has been a tough, tough loss for all of us. We loved him very much.”
In addition to the employees, customers loved him too. “George was like a magnet; everyone was attracted to George,” Charpentier said, adding that many of the customers would bring him food to take home.
(Read “Longtime owner of Blacksmith passes away” April 5 to learn more about Reus.)
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.