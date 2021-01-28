Landscape business looking to grow in Hugo

HUGO — The city of Hugo will gain another new business in 2021.
Schifsky Companies, a landscaping and excavating business, will relocate to Hugo from its current home in Stillwater.
Carson Schifsky, part-owner of the business, confirmed the business was recently granted an interim use permit from the City Council to operate at 5725 165th St. N.
The business was started by Troy and Sheila Schifsky in 1989. Last May, Carson and his older brother, Colton, bought the business from their father.
Troy still works as a consultant and is available to help when needed. Carson said he and his brother intend to keep the business in the family. “We take a lot of pride in it being a family business. I’ve got two younger brothers as well that help out here and there, and we’ve always told them if they want to be a part of the business, the option is there. There’s nothing better than being able to work with your family. It’s stressful at times, but rewarding.”
The family business is also important to its other owner, Colton, who spoke about working alongside his brother since they were young. “We are lucky in the fact that we truly share the same passion for improving people’s backyards and living spaces. Working together and being mindful of others is key in our industry. It’s an aspect our company is built around,” Colton said.
Carson noted that his dad’s uncle has a separate company, T.A. Schifsky & Sons, located in St. Paul. It’s the same family, but a completely different business.
Carson explained that the move for Schifsky Companies comes as they’re outgrowing their long-time current location and need some more space.
“We’re looking to grow. We’re looking for a city and community that’s willing to have us. It seemed like Hugo was a great spot for that,” Carson said.
Schifsky Companies does all sorts of landscape design and builds. Carson said they do work with high-end, intricate pavers, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces.
“We have this 3D design process that’s all on the computer and we have 3D renderings, and it’s super fun,” Carson said.
Carson said they also do some excavating work, but the majority of the business is and always has been landscape design and build.
The business does a lot of work in the east metro, covering Woodbury and White Bear Lake, as well as Hugo and Shoreview. Carson said depending on the size of the project and their interest, they could go anywhere.
The property they’re relocating to is 10 acres. It’s currently zoned residential, but its underlying land use is industrial, so the business will fit right in once the zoning changes. They’re looking to build an office, a shop in which to work on equipment as well as a design showroom.
“We need a spot that everyone can meet at and we can have clients come to if they want to look at products in person. Some of our design software we can even do virtual reality with where people can put goggles on and actually walk through their backyards or whatever it may be,” Carson said.
The business has about 12 employees depending on the season, but they’re starting to add some sales and design people.
Carson said they would like to start moving some equipment to the new location this spring or summer and, if they have a good season, they’d like to start building in the fall. Otherwise, construction might get pushed out to 2022 if need be.
He said they might take down the house currently located on the property or, alternatively, renovate it into office space if that is possible.
Colton said that they’re looking forward to helping grow green space locally in the city of Hugo and the surrounding communities. Carson added, “It’s a stepping stone for us right now, but it’s a move in the right direction.”
For more information about Schifsky Companies, find the business on Facebook, YouTube or visit schifskycompanies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.