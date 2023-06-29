Whether you’re looking for a stunning display of fireworks or a parade, we have the ultimate guide to local events for this year’s Independence Day celebration.
Stillwater:(July 4, 8 p.m.) Local band Bootleg will play rock’n roll covers in Lowell Park, fireworks at dusk
Blaine: (July 4, 10 p.m.) Fireworks at National Sports Center
White Bear Lake: (July 4, 12 p.m.) Boat parade will lineup at Mahtomedi Beach and go along the south shore of White Bear Lake to the VFW, fireworks at dusk near West Park
Forest Lake: (July 4, 10 a.m.) Parade in downtown Forest Lake, fireworks at dusk
Carnival (near American Legion Post 225):
June 29: 5 to 10 p.m.
June 30: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.
July 1: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
July 2: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
July 3: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
July 4: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bingo
June 30 through July 3, 2 to 10 p.m.
St Paul: 76th annual 4th in the Park will include a fun run, parade, food trucks, horeshoes, volleyball, pickleball, pony rides, kids activities, live music and more. Event goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4. Events take place at St. Anthony Park, Langford Park and Como Avenue. Find more information online at 4thinthepark.org.
