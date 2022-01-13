JL Schwieters given OK (with conditions) for next building

City staff will continue to work with Victor Land Holdings LLC and JL Schwieters on possible refinements to its landscaping plan that could provide nearby residents some relief when it comes to noise and lights.
Victor Land Holdings LLC requested a conditional use permit (CUP) amendment and site plan to construct a 43,000-square-foot office, manufacturing and warehouse building that will be occupied by JL Schwieters for its floor and roof truss operations.
The campus development includes four phases. The first phase of the development was construction of a 145,000-square-foot office, manufacturing and warehouse building. The second phase consisted of the 27,100-square-foot office/warehouse building located in the northeast corner of the site. The newly proposed building constitutes phase three, and the fourth phase is proposed to be a 12,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at the southeast corner of the property. The campus property totals approximately 15 acres.
The project would also include the extension of 140th Street to the parcel’s west property line. The City Council agreed with the Planning Commission’s recommendation and unanimously approved a site plan, conditional use permit (CUP) amendment, development agreement and assessment agreement for the project at its last meeting.
However, the council took it one step further, and added one more condition to the approvals after hearing feedback from residents who live in the Fenway Place development adjacent to the Bald Eagle Industrial Park.
In addition to moving the location of a dumpster at its existing building (No. 2) and agreeing to not leave garage doors open when it is not a necessity between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Schwieters will be required to work with the city on possible landscaping improvements to not only help with car lights from employees entering and leaving the site, but to also mitigate noise during overnight hours.
Blake Schwieters, who manages the manufacturing operation, told the council the dumpster has already been relocated. He also said he talked with his manufacturing team, which has agreed to refrain from emptying wood dumpsters between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He said he was also willing to see if there was anything else the company could do in terms of landscaping to reduce the impacts on the nearby residential area.
Bill Mahre, who spoke on behalf of residents of the Fenway Place neighborhood, said, “We understand that there is a balancing act between residential and commercial. We are not here to sit here and try to say this shouldn’t go through. We understand that it is important for our community in the bigger scope.”
Residents’ biggest concern is the noise. Mahre said when a previous building on the campus was built, residents were told they were going to have a “Sherwood Forest” to provide a buffer from the campus. “We ended up with Charlie Brown Christmas trees over there. We aren’t mitigating noise,” he said.
He said he appreciates the steps JL Schwieters has taken so far, such as not having the garage doors open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but wanted to know what residents can do if that doesn’t happen. “What happens when it doesn’t occur the way we are talking about? How do we define success at that point? Do we call the police? Do we call up the mayor? What do we do at that point?”
City Planner Rachel Juba explained that the city does not perform active code enforcement; rather, the city pursues enforcement on a complaint-driven basis. Residents can call City Hall, and a city staff member will then investigate, have conversations with the property owner and take necessary steps to make sure conditions are being followed.
City Administrator Bryan Bear suggested Schwieters provide contact information to the residents so the neighbors can work together to find a solution. If that doesn’t work, he said, the city will step in to do what it can. For example, if a door is left open in the middle of the night, rather than calling the cops that night or waiting until the next morning to call City Hall, Bear suggested Schwieters provide a contact so residents can call the minute the problem occurs so a shift manager or supervisor can take care of it.
“We have been through this quite a bit with relationships between property owners, especially commercial/industrial owners and residential owners,” Bear said. “I think we have got good people here that want to be good neighbors. For this to work effectively, they need to talk to each other.”
The other concern is lights from employees’ cars at 4 a.m. when the shift changes. “When employees are leaving, all of their lights will be shining into the Fenway Place neighborhood,” Mahre said. He suggested the company consider putting in a berm or 15-foot-noise wall similar to what you would see along a freeway.
“We have to be conscious of the residents that are here … because some of them were here first,” Mahre said.
Resident Chrisann Jones requested that Schwieters consider changing its 12-hour shift (4 p.m. to 4 a.m.) so the residents don’t have to deal with lights and car doors slamming in the wee hours of the morning.
Schwieters said the shifts are structured that way so employees can work four 12-hour days and have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off. If the company were to change that, many employees would not be able to enjoy their weekends off and would lose out on overtime. He mentioned he would be willing to talk to employees about trying to close car doors more quietly, but they would still need to turn on their car lights when arriving or departing.
The council directed city staff to evaluate potential landscape options that could help mitigate both noise and lights from the campus to the adjacent residential areas.
“This is always a very difficult thing when you have two types of land uses butted up against each other. The good news is, I think Schwieters is one of those companies that will do what they can to try to mitigate the effect on neighbors, but they still have a business to run and they have a right to do business on land that they own,” Mayor Tom Weidt said.
“Of all the things that could be built here, I think this is a good company to construct on this property.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
