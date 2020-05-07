Interest in gardening flourishes

HUGO — Due to the shelter-in-place lifestyle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, both produce and interest are growing abundantly in Hugo area greenhouses.
The uptick in interest has likely resulted from the unpredictable supply of basic commodities and food these days that has encouraged many to think about being more independent.
At the same time, many people have found themselves with extra time on their hands to practice their gardening skills.
And what could provide a cheerier antidote to the malaise of the past two months than being surrounded by flowers and fresh produce?
Hugo greenhouse owners Jody and Frank Puleo of Lebens Flowers and Greenhouses and Steve Marier of Hugo Feed Mill are ready with their produce to fulfill the newfound interest in gardening.
“We have lots of beautiful plants now,” said Janet Elmquist of Lebens, located at 16155 Forest Blvd. N. Vegetables and flats of flowers should already be in by now, Elmquist said. While Lebens has been closed to the public, staff has been scrambling to get ready for opening and are ready to “rock and roll,” she said.
Co-owner Jody Puleo talked about what the past few weeks have been like at Lebens as greenhouse employees prepared to open for the season. “It has been a very stressful time and process to prepare ourselves to receive the public,” she said. “Things seem to change frequently, and we are trying to adapt our policy and procedures as we go.”
The retail floral shop at Lebens has been shut down for walk-in traffic, as required by the governor’s order. This shutdown impacted sales in both floral and greenhouse, Puleo said. “We have tried to keep all the staff working. However, it was the first Easter ever that we had almost no church flower deliveries, as all of the churches had to cancel public services,” she said. “A few churches did limited live streaming so they had a few plants. Overall, Easter sales were down about 80%. Many of our spring plant fundraisers were canceled due to concerns about social distancing, and many of them were fundraising for a school activity. As schools are closed, the fundraisers have been canceled.”
“As our business is a very small fish in a much larger pond, we are just hoping to survive — as I’m sure many other business owners also feel,” Puleo said. “We are hoping that the curve will flatten enough for the state to completely open up for business and put the COVID-19 nightmare behind us.”
Lebens has already been open in the floral shop for curbside pickup and noncontact deliveries, Puleo said. Customers may call in and get custom floral designs made and either delivered or picked up curbside.
“Actually, ‘curbside’ is in our parking lot, as we don’t have curbs,” Puleo said. The greenhouses and garden center are now able to be open to the public for shopping.
“We are practicing Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for social distancing and are sanitizing all the carts and countertops. Our employees are wearing masks and gloves and being asked to stay home if they are sick,” Puleo said.
Lebens has improved signage to direct their customers around the premises, so they can social distance themselves better. “We have stepped up our sanitation by cleaning all public surfaces and carts after each use,” Puleo said.
One of the many ways Lebens has adapted to the new normal is by trying to improve its social media presence and website. For more information, visit Lebens website at lebensflowershugomn.com.
Steve Marier is owner of Hugo Feed Mill and Hardware at 5582 146th St. N., on the west side of Highway 61.
“We need to have another look at ways to still service our customers because of the growing interest in vegetables this year during the pandemic shutdown,” Marier said. “We need to revisit how we take care of our customers and provide a safe environment for them.”
One of those ways is to start a one-way system to get in and out of the greenhouses, which will have separate entrances and exits. This will create a better and safer flow through the greenhouses, Marier said.
When customers enter the greenhouses, they will see signage advising them about social distancing. “We’ll limit the number of people in the greenhouse to 10 at one time and recommend social distancing,” Marier said. There will also be free sanitizers at the entrances and exits.
Hugo Feed Mill will also offer online ordering. Just go to the website at www.hugofeedmill.com, email Marier with your order, prepay, and Hugo Feed Mill will call when your order is ready for curbside pickup.
For gardeners, Hugo Feed Mill will offer garden supplies such as bedding plants, tomato cages, peat moss, potting soil and topsoil, along with hardware and farm supplies.
As the weeks go by, Marier’s store will be putting more and more plants outside for people to browse through safely, he said. Hugo Feed Mill will have a wider checkout counter, which means a greater distance between the customer and the employees. All employees will wear masks, and the customers are welcome to wear masks as they are comfortable.
There has been a lot more interest in homegrown produce due to the unpredictable supply chain, Marier said. For that reason, there will be plenty of first-time gardeners who will appreciate help from store employees, he said.
As the buying season opens, the first items for sale will be flowers, seasonal herbs and some vegetables. As the weeks of May pass, warm weather vegetables like peppers and tomatoes will appear. “We have the largest variety of peppers and tomatoes in the Twin Cities, with more than 500 varieties,” Marier said.
Does he think COVID-19 measures his store is taking will be the way of the future? “We have plenty to do right now, as it is,” Marier said. “Only time will tell.”
