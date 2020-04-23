June 20, 2020 is the date that Lino Lakes couple Andrew Zimmerman and Shannon Lessard are supposed to say “I do” in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Even though that date is fast approaching, the couple is still not sure if everything will go on as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been coping by planning as if it’s still on and trying to get as much done as we can while we are home; DIY projects, working on our playlist, picking out our ceremony and vows and so on,” Lessard explained. Zimmerman added, “The most stressful part is the inability to know if it’s still going to happen.”
The couple met online in May 2014. They met for the first time in person at Lessard's job, where Zimmerman ended up working for a time. On Oct. 10, 2018, Zimmerman proposed to Lessard at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. In May, they will celebrate their 6-year anniversary.
The 10/10/18 engagement date led them to choose the 6/20/20 date for their big day. They began planning in the fall of 2018, so most of the plans were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The couple first started seeing an impact from COVID-19 when the stores started closing.
The first thing the couple did was reach out to their vendors that were already secured to confirm whether they could postpone the wedding if necessary and find out what that would entail. The main vendors like the venue, photographer and caterer said they were willing to reschedule. “That was a relief, especially since they were all so kind about it,” Lessard said. “A couple of the other vendors either didn’t respond or weren’t very clear, so that was definitely frustrating.”
Lessard has not been able to set up her dress alterations appointment, Zimmerman has not been able to pick up his suit and the bridesmaid dresses have been delayed because the warehouse is shut down. At this point, it is also unknown if they will be able to have a bridal shower, bachelorette party or groom’s dinner.
Making the summer décor has also been tricky, because if the celebration is postponed, it may be rescheduled to a different season depending on venue availability.
Of course, the couple has a Plan B. They plan to get married on June 20, 2020, as that date is special and significant to them. If possible, they would like to invite family and friends to celebrate with them at a one-year vow renewal reception. Lessard said they will likely make a final decision about which plan to pursue in mid-May.
“It’s in the back of my mind that we may not be able to have our special day the way we have been planning, and that’s been weighing heavy on my mind,” Lessard said. Zimmerman added, “We are still getting married. That’s our plan no matter what; we just might not be able to have the celebration until later.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.