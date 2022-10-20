Hugo residents who rent or own homes in Florida find themselves picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian and can’t help but compare the experience to what they went through when the tornado hit the city in 2008.
Former Hugo City Council Member Chuck Haas and his wife Marykay have spent their winters in Sanibel, Florida, for 10 years. For nine of those years, they rented. Last year, the two decided to purchase a home.
Before Hurricane Ian was even forecast, the two had already purchased their plane tickets for the end of October and planned to be out there through the end of April. As news of Hurricane Ian loomed, all they could do was watch the news from Hugo and hope for the best.
“It was forecasted to be a Category 3,” Chuck Haas said. “We knew we’d be on the edge of it. We weren’t really worried, but then about 48 hours before it hit, it made a right turn and went dead on into Sanibel and got up to a Category 5 hurricane,” he explained. “We had less than 24 hours to prepare, and that really wasn’t enough time for most people. It caught a lot of people by surprise.”
Right after the storm hit, some of their neighbors informed them that their neighborhood had 5 feet of water. “We knew right off that there was a lot of damage,” Haas explained.
Thanks to some satellite images from the Coast Guard and the National Weather Service, Haas said they were able to see that their house was still standing, but it wasn’t until the following week when they were really able to assess the damage. One of their sons drove from Minnesota to Florida to assess the damage and get to work.
Virtually everything that was in the lower level of their home was damaged, Haas reported, including their car, which is a total loss. All that remains of the lower level now is the studs. “It gutted the lower level completely,” he said, adding that his son’s place in Sanibel had similar damage.
“We are really fortunate. We have got people in our neighborhood … their siding is gone; their roof is gone.”
As soon as they can, Chuck and Marykay plan to return to Florida. They have rented an apartment in Fort Myers for the time being in the same complex as their son and his family.
“We are going to rent that for a couple of months until we can get into our place, and then start fixing it up,” Haas said. “We are very grateful that our damage was relatively minor. We could still live there if we had to. Our hearts go out to the people that have lost their entire home.”
There are similarities with the 2008 tornado, Haas said, noting that “It brings out the best in people.” He added that many people continue to reach out to them to offer their good wishes and support.
Hugo Lion Pete Pedersen has owned a timeshare at South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island since 1996. Typically, he spends about seven weeks there in February and March. Pedersen said he is not really certain about how their unit fared because they haven’t been able to access the resort and are relying on property management to relay information.
“They have said that they are going to give us a weekly update on what is going on as soon as they gain some understanding of what the units look like. They can’t really tell us much,” said Pedersen. “We just are not anticipating anything at least for a month, because it’s going to take a fair amount of time to rebuild.” Right before press deadline, Pedersen received communication that the resort will be closed until next September.
Pedersen still plans to visit Florida this January but has made arrangements to spend some time in another town.
Retired Hugo firefighter and current city of Hugo employee Jodie Guareschi has owned a place with her husband in Port Charlotte for about five years. Once temperatures get cold, her husband heads there, but she usually remains in Hugo to continue her role on the fire department and with the city. She does make frequent trips to visit, because much of her job can be done remotely.
The Guareschis were at their home in Port Charlotte when Hurricane Ian struck. “We were standing at the windows watching … I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jodie recalled. “I don’t scare easily at all, I’m a firefighter, but this gave me a little bit of a pause.” She added, “It’s an absolute travesty and there is nothing you can do. You have to stay there and just watch everything. You start to think, ‘Oh my gosh, we should have done this’ … but it’s too late.”
Part of their home’s roof was damaged as was their lanai. In addition, their boat fell off the lift and went into the water. Despite the damage, she says they are “one of the lucky ones.” The damage was erratic, similar to that caused by the Hugo tornado, Guareschi said — some houses were completely destroyed, while others fared okay.
“The tornado was a terrible, terrible tragedy, but there were many young families who could get up, shake it off and start again. But when you are 75 years old, it’s terrifying to start over …” Guareschi explained. “They have worked all their lives for this. They have raised their families; they have saved their dollars; and they are standing there among this rubble of dreams, and it’s gone.”
After election season, Guareschi plans to join her husband again in Port Charlotte to escape the cold temperatures and continue to pick up the pieces the storm left behind.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
