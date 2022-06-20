This year’s hunt for the Golden Spike did not last long. (See “Hugo family finds Golden Spike after just 3 clues” on page 3.)

 The Golden Spike was found in a toilet paper tube attached by a yellow ribbon to a tree in McCollar Park. Several of the clues pointed to the sector of Hugo, and the roads leading to the Fable Hills neighborhood, where the Good Neighbor Days signature prize had been hidden.

 In case you wanted to see all of the clues, and learn a little bit more about each one, here are the explanations. 

 

Clue No. 1

Once a decade we have missed our hunt

This year once again we cannot just punt

Good Neighbor Days is coming this June

Look for a prize, ol’ gold tent Spike, for a boon 

Clue No. 1 explanation

The Golden Spike is hiding and there is again a big prize.

Clue No. 2

Download a Golden Ticket from news’ website

Visit six businesses to do this hunt right

Part of the reward is due to the finder

Full blessing will treat you much kinder

Support a local business association member

Please don’t criticize the new clue assembler

Thanks to Lions Club for being a Good Neighbor

Now let’s all hunt using very best behavior

Clue No. 2 explanation

Hunters who not only find Spike also visit local businesses to collect stamps on their Golden Ticket will win the full dollar amount offered as a reward. Credit is due the Lions for historical excellence in providing a friendly, fun day. 

Clue No. 3

Dig not in the parks built for your pleasure

Not buried nor wettened shall be this treasure

Look around, on, or under – not over Dad’s shoulder

46 years our fun festival is one year older!

Skip past Lions Park

Next year from there we’ll embark?

For now Celebrate Somewhere New 

Thanks to our faithful Lions crew

Clue No. 3 explanation

Spike won’t be buried nor under water nor above an average man’s shoulder. The theme of the 46th annual city celebration is “Celebrate Somewhere New,” and Lions Park is off limits as it is under construction.

Clue No. 4

Read each clue with utmost of care 

Find Golden Spike call immediately

If you find her don’t sit and stare

Please do not act disobediently

Hopefully this cipher will get you on track

If on track you are or if on track you’re not

Ask Heartland Credit Union for some cash back

With your auto loans the Spike trail is so hot

Clue No. 4 explanation

Follow the rules, especially the request for the Spike finder to redeem the Spike for the reward immediately upon uncovering it. Narrow down Spike’s hiding spot to part of town nearer to Heartland Credit Union.

Clue No. 5 

Time to partner with neighbors

And sniff out this prize fast

Leash up your little Barker

Don't stop at lakes … run on past

Make an alliance between Zephs ‘n’ Bears

Don helmets in driveways, paw ‘n’ sneak

Aside trails, on playgrounds, in parks, in lairs 

In the quadrant of a see-through creek

Clue No. 5 explanation

The treasure is hidden in a park with a dog-related name, but not by Barker Lake. Get a little closer to the prize by thinking about Clearwater Creek. And then, the hiding spot is between two competing driveways that had sported spray-painted logos of a Zephyr and a Bear. 

Clue No. 6

East County Line ho!

Head to find Western Europe

With a royal treat

Clue No. 6 explanation

From Heartland Credit Union area (see Clue No. 4), head toward East County Line Road. You may also take Europa Trail or drive on Tart Lake Road to get there. 

Clue No. 7Here we are in a land next to London

Tall tales of kilts – oh, keep guessing

From ol’ Irish homes by O’Shea, move on

Instead enjoy Len’s groundbreaking blessing

Clue No. 7 explanation

Len Pratt is known to read an Irish poem at Pratt Homes’ groundbreaking celebrations. Among other places, Pratt Homes builds in the Fable Hills neighborhood.

Clue No. 8

Was V for Victor or victory?

Is it truth or fallacy?

Treetop to legendary lump

Irish necklace! Get pumped!

Clue No. 8 explanation

Wind around Victor Square, to Elmcrest Avenue, to Fable Hill Parkway. You’re on the right track if you’re searching in McCollar Park — note the “Irish necklace” is for a dog, and that this clue coincides with Clue No. 5.

Clue No. 9

Proud of our Veterans

A Yellow Ribbon City

Find a Golden Spike

Wouldn’t that be pretty?

Clue No. 9 explanation

Aside for a shout-out to local veterans, this clue says the Golden Spike is hidden by a yellow ribbon. Hugo became Minnesota’s first member of the Yellow Ribbon Network in 2010, with a gubernatorial proclamation and a cohesive network of support for the Minnesota National Guard. 

Clue No. 10 

Hope you had a great hunt we’re down to the end

If you’re reading the last clue your mind will bend

Welcome to Earth Day a couple months late

Here’s just one more thing to put on your plate

Search all the trees for Spike covered in poo

Did I say poo? Sorry I meant to say in a tube

Sincerest apology for slightly gross final clue

I hope the prize now happens to find you!

Clue No. 10 explanation

Stay focused on one clue at a time. The Golden Spike is by a tree in a tube for a spent roll of toilet paper.

 

Mathias Baden was the clue writer for this year’s hunt. He is a Realtor with Edina Realty, former journalist and current Lions Club International member.

