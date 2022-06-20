This year’s hunt for the Golden Spike did not last long. (See “Hugo family finds Golden Spike after just 3 clues” on page 3.)
The Golden Spike was found in a toilet paper tube attached by a yellow ribbon to a tree in McCollar Park. Several of the clues pointed to the sector of Hugo, and the roads leading to the Fable Hills neighborhood, where the Good Neighbor Days signature prize had been hidden.
In case you wanted to see all of the clues, and learn a little bit more about each one, here are the explanations.
Clue No. 1
Once a decade we have missed our hunt
This year once again we cannot just punt
Good Neighbor Days is coming this June
Look for a prize, ol’ gold tent Spike, for a boon
Clue No. 1 explanation
The Golden Spike is hiding and there is again a big prize.
Clue No. 2
Download a Golden Ticket from news’ website
Visit six businesses to do this hunt right
Part of the reward is due to the finder
Full blessing will treat you much kinder
Support a local business association member
Please don’t criticize the new clue assembler
Thanks to Lions Club for being a Good Neighbor
Now let’s all hunt using very best behavior
Clue No. 2 explanation
Hunters who not only find Spike also visit local businesses to collect stamps on their Golden Ticket will win the full dollar amount offered as a reward. Credit is due the Lions for historical excellence in providing a friendly, fun day.
Clue No. 3
Dig not in the parks built for your pleasure
Not buried nor wettened shall be this treasure
Look around, on, or under – not over Dad’s shoulder
46 years our fun festival is one year older!
Skip past Lions Park
Next year from there we’ll embark?
For now Celebrate Somewhere New
Thanks to our faithful Lions crew
Clue No. 3 explanation
Spike won’t be buried nor under water nor above an average man’s shoulder. The theme of the 46th annual city celebration is “Celebrate Somewhere New,” and Lions Park is off limits as it is under construction.
Clue No. 4
Read each clue with utmost of care
Find Golden Spike call immediately
If you find her don’t sit and stare
Please do not act disobediently
Hopefully this cipher will get you on track
If on track you are or if on track you’re not
Ask Heartland Credit Union for some cash back
With your auto loans the Spike trail is so hot
Clue No. 4 explanation
Follow the rules, especially the request for the Spike finder to redeem the Spike for the reward immediately upon uncovering it. Narrow down Spike’s hiding spot to part of town nearer to Heartland Credit Union.
Clue No. 5
Time to partner with neighbors
And sniff out this prize fast
Leash up your little Barker
Don't stop at lakes … run on past
Make an alliance between Zephs ‘n’ Bears
Don helmets in driveways, paw ‘n’ sneak
Aside trails, on playgrounds, in parks, in lairs
In the quadrant of a see-through creek
Clue No. 5 explanation
The treasure is hidden in a park with a dog-related name, but not by Barker Lake. Get a little closer to the prize by thinking about Clearwater Creek. And then, the hiding spot is between two competing driveways that had sported spray-painted logos of a Zephyr and a Bear.
Clue No. 6
East County Line ho!
Head to find Western Europe
With a royal treat
Clue No. 6 explanation
From Heartland Credit Union area (see Clue No. 4), head toward East County Line Road. You may also take Europa Trail or drive on Tart Lake Road to get there.
Clue No. 7Here we are in a land next to London
Tall tales of kilts – oh, keep guessing
From ol’ Irish homes by O’Shea, move on
Instead enjoy Len’s groundbreaking blessing
Clue No. 7 explanation
Len Pratt is known to read an Irish poem at Pratt Homes’ groundbreaking celebrations. Among other places, Pratt Homes builds in the Fable Hills neighborhood.
Clue No. 8
Was V for Victor or victory?
Is it truth or fallacy?
Treetop to legendary lump
Irish necklace! Get pumped!
Clue No. 8 explanation
Wind around Victor Square, to Elmcrest Avenue, to Fable Hill Parkway. You’re on the right track if you’re searching in McCollar Park — note the “Irish necklace” is for a dog, and that this clue coincides with Clue No. 5.
Clue No. 9
Proud of our Veterans
A Yellow Ribbon City
Find a Golden Spike
Wouldn’t that be pretty?
Clue No. 9 explanation
Aside for a shout-out to local veterans, this clue says the Golden Spike is hidden by a yellow ribbon. Hugo became Minnesota’s first member of the Yellow Ribbon Network in 2010, with a gubernatorial proclamation and a cohesive network of support for the Minnesota National Guard.
Clue No. 10
Hope you had a great hunt we’re down to the end
If you’re reading the last clue your mind will bend
Welcome to Earth Day a couple months late
Here’s just one more thing to put on your plate
Search all the trees for Spike covered in poo
Did I say poo? Sorry I meant to say in a tube
Sincerest apology for slightly gross final clue
I hope the prize now happens to find you!
Clue No. 10 explanation
Stay focused on one clue at a time. The Golden Spike is by a tree in a tube for a spent roll of toilet paper.
Mathias Baden was the clue writer for this year’s hunt. He is a Realtor with Edina Realty, former journalist and current Lions Club International member.
