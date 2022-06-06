This year, there is a new person behind the clues. Mathias Baden replaces former Citizen Managing Editor Deb Barnes, who wrote the clues for 13 different hunts held since 2006.
Learn more about Baden in the Q&A.
Q. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A. Born and raised in Minnesota, I love the Twin Cities and local history. I am curious, enjoy the whimsical, and can sit (calmly?) for a baseball game from start to finish. My curiosity parlayed my career into 17 years as a journalist and my curiosity plays well now as a Realtor at Edina Realty's North Suburban office. I grew up in Maplewood, have lived in St. Paul and am a Woodbury and Washington County resident of seven years. My time in Woodbury has been marked by involvement in the Heritage Society, Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club. I recently joined Washington County's Historic Courthouse Preservation Commission. I'm a Wolves and Twins season ticket holder, former high school MVP of my swim team, an avid billiards player in my own basement, and retired from playing and coaching volleyball. My lovely wife and I are enjoying the youth traveling baseball and junior Olympic volleyball circuits as superfans. I read my newspapers every day. I do not get my news from Facebook, and only sometimes from Instagram. I am not a Millennial; rather I was born in the Star Wars years, so I guess that makes me a Xennial. Google it.
Q. How did you first get into contests/medallion hunts like the Hunt for the Golden Spike?
A. For me, medallion hunting is a family thing and a Minnesota thing. Way back when the West was "won" or so, when newspaper editors were promoting boomtowns in Minnesota and beyond, and the eastern cities' papers called Minnesota a cold Omaha — or maybe that was Sid Hartmann who said that — the St. Paul Winter Carnival started in an attempt to prove how tough Minnesotans could be. Here, we celebrate winter while enjoying ice cream and sitting in snowbanks and also while freezing our toes off searching for The Medallion. My grandparents convened their brood of seven wily children of all ages, noodled the clues and hit the park of choice with rakes and hoes and snow shovels. It was cold but fun, and the tradition continued. Somewhere along the way, smaller cities than St. Paul realized there was a better (re: warmer) way. And among other smaller town hunts, the Hunt for the Golden Spike was invented! My wife and three kids have a team and love deciphering clues in St. Paul. I also write the clues for Woodbury Days' medallion hunt. My kids are not allowed to participate in attempting to find the Golden Spike, but they may or may not be involved in hiding it.
Q. What do you enjoy about the clue writing?
A. I guess I like writing, reading and writing nonsense. J-school grads usually get tabbed for these sorts of tasks as we are good at putting together the puzzle pieces in life. In journalism, you look for the truth via a multitude of newsmaker sources and over a long period of time. In clue writing, you look for the location, the hotspot, via bits and pieces in a series of clues. It's a puzzle.
Q. What are you looking forward to about this year’s Hunt for the Golden Spike?
A. The purpose of a hunt is not only to get people excited about Good Neighbor Days 2022, but also to encourage Hugo residents to come out to the parks. Enjoy a little free time, away from phones and iPads and streaming services. Look at what your city has to offer! Observe. Walk a trail. Sit on a bench. Think through where you would hide a Golden Spike if you were the clue writer. But I hope hunters smell the roses, play together, enjoy all the good things in life, and take in a little bit of the great outdoors. I'm proud to be a part of the city festival.
Q. What should Spike hunters know about this year’s search?
A. My best tip for you is: This is not going to be easy ... or maybe it will be too easy. Try not to think too much or too little.
Q. Anything else you want to add?
A. I hope that all Spike hunters have a story to tell their families years and years from now about "I was THIS close to finding Spike!" Good luck, and have fun at Good Neighbor Days!
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.