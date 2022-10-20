Hugo thanks longest-serving woman firefighter for ‘making a difference’

Hugo Fire Chief Jim Compton Jr. recognizes Jodie Guareschi at a council meeting. Guareschi is the department’s longest-serving female firefighter in the department’s history.

HUGO — Hugo has to say goodbye to its longest-serving female firefighter in the department’s history. 

Jodie Guareschi has made the difficult decision to retire from the Hugo Fire Department after 21 years of service. 

