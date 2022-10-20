Hugo thanks longest-serving woman firefighter for ‘making a difference’

HUGO — Hugo has to say goodbye to its longest-serving female firefighter in the department’s history.
Jodie Guareschi has made the difficult decision to retire from the Hugo Fire Department after 21 years of service.
“I can tell you that this decision that Jodie has made has been a really hard one for her to come to,” City Administrator Bryan Bear said. “Jodie wears her heart on her sleeve, and her heart is here with the fire department. It has been a big part of her identity for 21 years. It’s been very hard for her to give it up and say goodbye to it.”
Guareschi moved to the United States from Australia 23 years ago. She began volunteering around the community. Hugo Fire Chief Jim Compton Jr. recalled Guareschi stuffing envelopes at City Hall, when she expressed a desire to become an EMT. Guareschi agreed to join the firefighters going through EMT training and pay for it all on her own. But the fire department agreed to pay her way, as long as she joined the fire department. And that’s what she did in 2001. The rest is history.
“We have had several women on the fire department over the years, and none of them have gone over 20 years,” Compton explained. “Jodie has touched a lot of people and a lot of hearts in the community.”
Fifteen years ago, Guareschi responded to a snowmobile accident that left a young boy in critical condition. Over the years, Guareschi stayed in touch with him and at her retirement party, the now 30-year-old man showed up to thank her for her service and wish her well.
“Jodie is not the person that goes charging into a burning building; her strength has been more on those medical calls, and that’s where she has taken her pride. When you listen to Jodie you can really feel how much she cares about these people that she interacts with,” Bear said. “She has a unique talent of connecting with people out there on a scene. When things have gone really bad and things are at their worst, there is Jodie to talk them through it.”
City Council Member Becky Petryk shared that several years ago, one of her neighbors had a personal experience with Guareschi that they will never forget. She said her neighbors always talked about the “beautiful, kind, compassionate firefighter” who helped them through an incredibly difficult time. “She stayed, she comforted them, she held their hands and hugged them. It was the most important thing that they had experienced from someone who was associated with the city of Hugo, ever,” Petryk said.
In addition to a certificate of appreciation from the city, Guareschi also received a challenge coin from the Department of Public Safety and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“I’m thankful for leaders like Jodie giving our future females that opportunity to see a strong female in the fire service so that we don’t have those firsts anymore,” said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson. She added that currently less than 10% of firefighters in the state are women.
“I would love to do this job forever, but advancing years and changes in direction are telling me to get out while I’m still on top,” Guareschi said. “To my brothers and sisters, remember you will succeed if you never forget that this is not about you or the fires you fight, it is about the people who entrust you with their lives and the immense responsibility that comes with you being able to pull them away from one of the darkest moments they will ever experience.”
