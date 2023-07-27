HUGO — The City Council included funds in the 2023 budget to allow for a full-time fire chief, and that may just happen.
The council has directed city staff to move forward with creating a job description, position profile and salary structure for the position, which will ultimately need to be approved by the council.
“This has been a discussion that we have been having now for quite some time,” said City Administrator Bryan Bear. Mayor Tom Weidt added, “This is a big decision that we have been wrestling with for quite a while. It is a decision that you never know exactly when the right time is… I certainly want to be on the side of history of doing it when it is a little early rather than too late.”
Fire Chief Jim Compton Jr. said that he is the fourth fire chief to bring the need of a full-time chief forward to the council.
Back in March, the city created a subcommittee to discuss organizational changes within the Hugo Fire Department and whether there was a need to hire a full-time chief. Currently, the fire department operates as a part-time, paid-on-call department with no full-time staff. The subcommittee consisted of Mayor Weidt, Council Member Mike Miron and five representatives from the fire department. A couple of firefighters assisted with surveying the firefighters and gathering research for the committee.
Bear explained the subcommittee considered five options:
• Keeping things as they are
•
Sharing services (with neighboring departments/cities)
• Hiring a full-time chief
• Doing more (adding more services)
•
Improving response time by converting to a full-time department.
The committee spent the most time on the keeping things as they are option or hiring a full-time chief, Bear said. Some concerns raised by firefighters for keeping the department the way it is revolved around availability and time commitment. There was a concern the department could handle non-emergencies that were administrative in nature.
“We have done a good job over the years spreading out the work to 11 different positions on the department. All of our fire officers are doers, and give it their all until they can’t. Then unfortunately the time comes and something has to give, and we typically loose good people due to the amount of work they are tasked with,” Compton Jr. explained. He added, “Our department does a great job at responding to emergency calls, and the scheduled things we do. It’s the unexpected things that come up that puts the strain on our fire officers, especially the fire chief.”
The subcommittee also heard of the importance to establish a “farm system” and hire a chief from within. The farm system would have pathways for firefighters to enter into leadership positions, and hiring from within would allow for the department to retain its culture it has worked so hard to create.
“The fire department has come a long way and a lot of people are proud of how that department operates, including myself, and we don’t want that culture to change,” Bear explained.
Weidt said he was comfortable with moving forward with a full-time chief.
“It is a big step for the city, it’s a big step for the fire department,” he said. “We have a great fire department right now. I think they do a great job in our community and I want to keep it that way and make sure that the firefighters who come in have a path to grow and prosper within the fire department and not just come in and be unable to learn, grow and take on responsibilities within the fire department.”
Miron said it took him a while to be comfortable with making the recommendation to council.
“My biggest concern going in was to try to maintain the structure that we currently have, our paid-on-call fire department, which largely amounts to a volunteer department,” he said. “I don’t think that moving forward with this recommendation is going to solve all of the challenges that the fire department has … I think this structure is going to look a lot different than what we see today in other places but it was done with the objective to maintain the current paid-on-call structure for as long as the city can retain it while bringing up future leaders.”
Council Member Becky Petryk said she appreciated the fact that the city wants to hire from within for the chief and other leadership positions.
“The creation of a full-time fire chief position will take the burden off the part-time staff. It will also allow the fire chief the time to work more collaboratively with other city of Hugo departments, the sheriff’s office, M Health Fairview Ambulance and area fire departments,” Compton Jr. said. “Working efficiently and effectively within the administrative responsibilities will also allow the fire chief more time to focus on the paid-on-call firefighters and their needs. By having the time to dedicate properly to the needs of the fire firefighters, the fire department and the community will help preserve the paid-on-call fire department in our community for years to come.”
The item will likely come back before the council in August.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
