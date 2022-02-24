Hugo tack shop celebrates 40th anniversary

In the long and elegant tradition of English riding in the Twin Cities region, Hugo business St. Croix Saddlery has been an invaluable resource. The business will celebrate its 40th anniversary March 4-6 with a storewide sale, treats and prizes in the store, special giveaways and a Battle of the Barns competition for local stables.
St. Croix Saddlery started in downtown White Bear Lake, but has moved locations several times in its history, even occupying a former mortuary at one point. For now, the business has settled along the thoroughfare on 141st St. in Hugo, where it is easily accessible to stables and riders north of the Twin Cities.
The shop has long been a dependable resource for English riding apparel and tack for horses in the dressage, hunter and eventing riding disciplines. Owner Christy Weflen grew up riding, and started working for St. Croix Saddlery founders Nan Cowin and Cindy Hanson while she was in college. She studied law, but when she heard that the owners wanted to retire, it seemed like an opportunity too good to pass up.
“St. Croix has been such a big part of the English horse community for as long as I’ve been around,” she said. “I want to see it continue to grow.”
Weflen has been owner of the store since 2011, combining her legal expertise with her lifelong riding experience. She now specializes in real estate and equine law, aiding horse businesses and owners with legal processes such as liability insurance, boarding and lease agreements, and property purchase agreements.
“A lot of horse people used to do business on a handshake,” Weflen said. “It was one of my goals to make it affordable for horse people to use a lawyer. It’s worked out well.”
Under Weflen’s ownership, the shop has added a fleet of mobile units that can travel to shows and horse expos, as well as a horse blanket washing service, and a line of homemade horse treats. The business has also had a hand in many year-round community events, including the expansive “Three-Ring Circus” event at Carriage House Farm.
From its founding, St. Croix Saddlery has been a women-owned business, and Weflen is proud that the business has been able to carry on that tradition. Currently, the staff of 20 is composed entirely of women, most of them excellent riders in their own right, Weflen said.
There is still room for growth, and possibly a new location in the future—especially one with a larger parking lot, Weflen said. She would like to see the shop expand into more offerings for Western riding, if the business is able to find a home with a little more elbow room for large Western-style saddles.
“During the pandemic, the horse world has grown by leaps and bounds,” Weflen said. “People were googling COVID-safe activities, and horseback was coming up. We’ve had a lot of new riders in the last couple of years. We are just lucky that the horse business around here has allowed us to continue.”
Learn more about St. Croix Saddlery at www.stcroixsaddlery.com or by calling 651-426-0831.
