HUGO — Need a birthday present, anniversary gift or baby shower gift — or just want to spoil yourself? Hugo residents can now find all of that and more under one roof in their own community.
The Argyle Moose, which is located at 14775 Victor Hugo Blvd next to Great Clips, will open its doors to the public Aug. 8. Hugo residents Celeste and Patrick Knipping are the proud owners.
Upon walking in the store, customers will feel like they are at home. They’ll be greeted by some inside jokes that only Hugonians, especially Facebook users, will understand — like a “Land of 10,000 booms” sign.
“We needed something like this here,” Celeste explained. “We know so many people that make things. We have an endless supply of vendors here and throughout Minnesota.”
Before becoming a stay-at-home mother to their twin girls Leighton and Ingrid, Celeste had a career in project management. Patrick’s career has been in sales and for the past 13 years he has worked in beverage sales. This will be the first time they have owned a business. Patrick said, “We own it, but this is her child.”
For the past year, the Knippings really started to explore the idea of opening their own business. They spent a lot of time researching what that would look like by talking to all of the business owners they could find. Once they found the space in Hugo, they knew it was too great of an opportunity to pass up.
“We decided it was now or never. This is the best place we will ever find to do it,” Celeste said. “I love to see the creativity and see what people can do.”
For now, the store will feature 25 vendors, but that list will continue to rotate and expand. Some vendors the locals may recognize include: Just for Littles, Pottery by Peg, With Great Love, Menomin Resawn Timbers, and Littles Smile Patch.
“We want to help other businesses grow too, because not everybody can have a storefront,” Celeste explained. “If they can grow with us, that’s great. We are trying to utilize as many local people as we can.”
Customers will find clothing, candles, jewelry, home décor, art, books, puzzles, greeting cards, pottery, bags, dog items, skin care products, spices, wood products (coasters, bottle openers, journals), glassware, masks and more.
“We wanted to have things at multiple price points so you don’t have to go from store to store,” Celeste said. Patrick added, “We wanted to have a variety so you can find multiple items in one spot.”
Store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Around 90% of the store’s inventory can be purchased online, but some items will only be available in-store. Customers who want to shop in the store are also invited to set up an appointment to shop by themselves or in a small group.
For more information about The Argyle Moose, visit theargylemoose.com, or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com
