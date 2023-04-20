Hugo sees increase in structure fires, calls

HUGO — The fire department is seeing an increase in calls, including an increase in structure fires.
“2022 was an incredible year for structure fires,” Chief Jim Compton Jr. told the City Council while he presented the annual report.
In 2021, the city of Hugo didn’t have any structure fires; in 2022, however, that number rose to seven. Compton didn’t have any guesses as to why that was.
Calls were also up 7% from 2021, a trend that the chief says will likely continue. “Call volume will likely continue to increase due to continued growth within the city,” he explained.
In 2022, the Hugo Fire Department (HFD) responded to 380 calls compared to 355 calls in 2021. The breakdown included: 166 rescue calls, 90 alarms, 66 fire and service, 31 motor vehicle accidents and 27 mutual aids.
The department saw an increase in smoke alarm and carbon monoxide calls in 2022, but a reduction in calls for gas leaks. In 2022, HFD responded to 47 smoke alarm calls and 32 carbon monoxide alarms compared to 29 and 10 calls in 2021, respectively. Gas leak calls went from 22 calls in 2021 to 11 in 2022.
Compton guessed the increase in alarm calls was due to the age of houses in the city.
“We continually try to reduce the number of (alarm) calls through public education,” he said. “Alarms are only good for eight to 10 years, and then the sensors start to fail.”
Most calls came in during the summer months (May through August), which is not uncommon.
“The summer is busy. People are out doing stuff. It’s dry, kids are home,” Compton explained.
Most of the calls (53%) came during the daytime hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) followed by the interval of 6 to 10 p.m. (27%). Wednesdays were also the busiest day of the week for calls.
Going into 2023, the fire department continues to have discussions regarding the need for daytime response and staffing models as well as the possible implementation of a full-time chief position.
Ambulance service
Kevin Kane, the supervisor for M Health Fairview Ambulance Operations, also visited the City Council to provide stats for 2022. He was accompanied by his K-9 partner, Clayton.
In 2022, M Health Fairview received a total of 4,963 requests in its northern region, which includes the city of Hugo, compared to 4,913 in 2021.
M Health provided mutual aid 475 times in 2022 while it requested mutual aid 172 times, compared to 2021 figures of 312 and 264, respectively.
Council Member Mike Miron wanted to know whether EMS, like many other professions, was experiencing a worker shortage. Kane said that M Health Fairview, along with ambulance providers across the nation and the health care industry as a whole, are indeed experiencing a shortage.
“(However,) we find ourselves in a good position at the moment,” Kane said, adding that this is evidenced by how many times the agency responded to the need of mutual aid versus requesting mutual aid.
In the city of Hugo, there were 1,032 total requests for medical assistance in 2022 compared to 915 in 2021. Of those calls, most of those (600 calls) were classified as “Charlie,” followed by “Alpha” (202 calls); Alpha is the least serious call and non-life threatening, Charlie is a potentially life-threatening emergency such as difficulty breathing, and Omega is the most serious, typically cardiac arrests. Most of the calls(17.7%) were psychiatric/mental health calls (17.7%; 6.3% in 2021); followed by falls (15.5%; 23.4% in 2021); and sick person (12.5%; 9.4% in 2021).
Kane noted it’s important to keep in mind that the mental health number may look a “little inflated” because EMS often responds to the same households on multiple occasions. “There is one property specifically in Hugo that brought that number way up,” he said.
The average ambulance response time in the city of Hugo in 2022 was 7 minutes and 11 seconds for emergencies, compared to 7 minutes and 14 seconds in 2021.
