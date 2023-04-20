Hugo sees increase in structure fires, calls

Calls to the Hugo Fire Department (HFD) have steadily been on the rise since 2016. HFD received 380 calls in 2022 compared to 355 in 2021, or a 7% increase. 

 Contributed

HUGO — The fire department is seeing an increase in calls, including an increase in structure fires. 

“2022 was an incredible year for structure fires,” Chief Jim Compton Jr. told the City Council while he presented the annual report. 

