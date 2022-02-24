HUGO — One of the City Council’s goals for 2022 is to finally figure out what to do with the old Hopkins Schoolhouse, which has sat vacant for more than 40 years.
The one-room school, located on the northwest corner of 170th Street N and Highway 61, has an extensive history (see pullout box for more information).
“Forty-four years ago, somebody decided to start looking into what we could do to save it, and here we sit in the exact same spot they were 44 years ago, with a building that is deteriorating,” explained Mayor Tom Weidt.
Efforts to plan for future
Back in 2002, the Hugo Parks Commission researched options for public use, but decided it would need extensive repair. Momentum for a project really picked up in 2017, when the city of Hugo had an intern who secured a grant to determine if the site would be eligible for a nomination to the National Registry. The intern, along with the Historical Commission, conducted some community outreach.
In 2018, the Hopkins Schoolhouse
Committee (HRC) was formed and tasked with looking further into the National Registry, necessary repairs and possible partnerships. The city has secured a number of grants from 2017 through 2020 to evaluate the site. In addition to a regulated materials survey in 2019, a conditions assessment began in 2020. Following pandemic-related delays, the city recently received results.
City Clerk Michele Lindau explained that the site would be eligible to apply for the National Registry. Grant funding would need to be secured for the process and then the application would be reviewed by the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office, which would then be forwarded to the National Parks Service for the final decision.
An environmental site assessment and regulated materials survey revealed the presence of asbestos, lead paint and other regulated material. In addition, little is known about the well on site, and there was no evidence of a septic system.
The conditions assessment found that there is significant damage to the building due to holes in the roof; the chimney, roof, soffits, doors, windows, porch and entry are all in poor/varying condition; and mechanical, electrical and plumbing are all nonfunctional/unsafe. Over the years, public works staff have done their best to keep the building boarded up, but vandals have still been able to gain entry.
Preliminary cost estimates indicate that it would likely cost approximately $575,600 in order to get the structure suitable for temporary occupation. If the city wanted to transform the space into a more permanent use, such as a meeting room, an additional $437,500 to $500,000 in repairs (code compliance, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc.) would be needed for a total of approximately $1 million.
Time to make a decision
City Administrator Bryan Bear explained that the city has a decision to make — It can either do nothing, or restore or demolish the building.
“We have had good discussions on the HRC; they have been really representative of what we hear from members of the community,” Bear said. “Some members of the community and some members of the committee would certainly like to see the schoolhouse saved, preserved and protected and put to some use. Others do not see that future in the Hopkins Schoolhouse. They would prefer to see it demolished, and they don’t see any value in that structure.”
Ideas that have been floated around for future use include a meeting room space; a space for events and activities next to the trailhead; or leasing/renting the space to a business.
In recapping discussions at the committee level, Bear said the majority of the HRC would prefer the building not be demolished. “They do understand that the building is deteriorating and may fall down at some point. However, unless there is a funding source that becomes available, whether it is from the city or some other entity, the real pressing need is to fix the roof,” he said. “In the meantime, the most likely scenario is to do nothing. The building sits in that condition until someone, preferably a community-led organization, can find a way to determine what the future of the schoolhouse would be.”
Committee member Cindy Petty said, “Most of us on the committee would like to see it saved, but there is no money coming from the city to do that … Right now we are looking at doing nothing, but seeing if we can get more community engagement to drive this forward.”
Committee member Matthew Derr said, “There has been a lot of varied opinions about what to do with it, even on the committee … If money wasn’t an object, it would be nice to have, but any judgements moving forward really need to keep that (dollar) figure in mind.”
Council Member Mike Miron, also an HRC member, said the committee has done its due diligence on evaluating next steps, but now a decision needs to be made. “I think this particular project is at a point where something more actionable with the actual physical structure probably needs to happen,” he said. “It’s not in our budget right now to take care of that. If there is an outside group that can somehow raise the cash necessary to do what needs to get done, that would be fantastic.”
There is some question about whether the property would revert back to the Forest Lake School District if the city doesn’t use the property. Miron explained that he was not aware of any conversations between the city and the district regarding the property.
Council Member Phil Klein said he had a hard time swallowing the amount of money that would be needed to renovate an old building. “I think those resources could be spent on something that is more realistic,” he said. “I hate to see the building go down because I like the building, I think it is a cool building, but the cost makes it prohibitive to really do anything with it other than tear it down and try to find something that would be more advantageous for us.”
Weidt agreed with Klein. “I think it is really hard to justify spending taxpayer dollars on that.”
Council Member Becky Petryk suggested the council not make a decision yet, but rather give the committee time to see if there is enough community interest and individuals who are willing to step up to spearhead the project and its funding.
Weidt said, “This is something that we probably need to come to a decision on. If that decision is to find a champion for this project that is going to take it somewhere and get it reconstructed and saved, I think we all agree that would be pretty neat.”
Ultimately, the council directed the committee to take six months to see if it can find community members who would be willing to step up to research the project further and ultimately find a funding source.
Those interested in the schoolhouse’s future can contact City Clerk Michele Lindau at 651-762-6315 or MLindau@ci.hugo.mn.us.
