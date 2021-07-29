Hugo resident, firefighter wins big on scratch card

A Hugo family may have to start purchasing Minnesota Lottery Scratch Games more often, after a recent big win.
Jason Palmquist, a Hugo firefighter, occasionally purchases a $5 or $10 scratch card or two from time to time, but never expected he would win more than $10.
“Every time I get a winner for $5 or $10, I’ll throw it in my glove box until I get like five or six, and then I trade them in,” Palmquist explained.
Earlier this month, Palmquist went to trade in his tickets at the Kwik Trip in Hugo and his winnings added up to $150. “That was more than I thought … I thought they must have missed a number or something.”
Palmquist then used some of those earnings to purchase two $50 tickets, two $10 tickets and one $5 ticket. When he scratched off one of the $50 cards, he couldn’t believe it. He had won $100,000.
When asked how he reacted at the time, Palmquist said he exclaimed out loud, but “you can’t print that in the newspaper,” he noted.
Because his winnings were over $600, Palmquist and his wife Lindsey had to go pick up his earnings at the lottery headquarters in Roseville. After taxes, the Palmquists got to take home $68,750.
Palmquist immediately deposited the check into his bank account and paid off the loan on his truck. “It was instant satisfaction,” he recalled.
Both of their children also got $1,000 to spend however they wanted and on whatever they wanted. As for the rest of the money, the family doesn’t have any big plans for it yet, but they undoubtedly will think of something.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
