Hugo resident competes for $1 million prize on “Survivor”

HUGO — A Hugo resident will soon be in the national media spotlight as a contestant on the 44th season of the CBS game show “Survivor.”
Thirty-five-year-old Carolyn Wiger of Hugo was recently announced as one of 18 cast members on the long-running competitive reality series.
Wiger works as a drug counselor with Washington County and is the daughter of former Minnesota Sen. Chuck Wiger. In a media press release, she shared her reasons for wanting to join the cast of the show.
“I want to share my story,” she said. “I want to bring the hope. Addiction looks different for everybody and recovery does too. ‘Survivor’ is so much more than a game to me. It’s the human interactions, the growth and the fun! Of course, I want to be a part of that!”
Here are a few questions she answered prior to the filming of the show.
Q: What’s one life experience you feel has prepared you for the game?
A: Overcoming my addiction and learning how to forgive, love and accept myself. Active addiction is mental and emotional torture. It took me years to realize my mistakes don’t define me. I’ve worked hard to become this person I am proud of. I know this game will break me down, but I am strong, resilient and, most importantly I believe in myself!
Q: What will you value in an alliance partner?
A: I know this is a game, but we are human first. My alliances will go deeper than strategy because my bonds will be real. I value authentic connections and interactions.
Favorite hobbies: Gardening, ice skating, rescuing bunnies.
Pet peeves: When people ask me if I’m sick if I’m not wearing makeup. People who make fun of what is different from them or what they don’t understand. Gel polish that chips quickly.
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Staying sober for the last 13 years and raising my son in recovery.
What is something we would never know from looking at you? I eat so much candy, it’s ridiculous. I’ve had three crowns because I keep cracking my teeth from jawbreakers and atomic fireballs. I’ve fallen asleep eating chocolate too many times to count.
Who in your life is your biggest inspiration and why? My mom and dad. My mom is the most selfless person I know. She’s my rock and never hesitates to help, even when her own needs are pushed aside. My dad dropped out of school and joined the circus. He decided to turn his life around so he went back to school, got a law degree and was elected into the Senate. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in me and pushed me to do better no matter what my past looked like.
Why will you be the Sole Survivor? Because my authentic connections will win me the game!
The new season of “Survivor” will premiere March 1.
