Hugo representatives attend National Youth Gathering

Seven high school students and two adults from the Hugo area traveled to Minneapolis to represent Hugo and New Life Church – Lutheran at the National Youth Gathering July 11-15 at the Minneapolis Convention Center and U.S. Bank Stadium. The gathering is held every three years for high school youth in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod church body.
The group from Hugo joined with 25,000 other Christians from around the country and world.The gathering normally takes place in larger cities, and this was the first time Minnesota has hosted it.
During the event, high school students listened to nationally and world-renowned performers and speakers. There was also time for Bible study and worship each day. The students also volunteered for a special servant event to help clean up a needy school in Bloomington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.