HUGO — Home sales and market values are continuing to trend upward year after year.
Dan Squyres, a residential property appraiser with Washington County, recently shared some of the key findings for assessment year (AY) 2021 (based on property values in calendar year 2020) with the City Council.
Although each property in the county is reassessed every year based on market conditions, individual properties are viewed by the assessor every five years. The reviews begin in March and have to be completed by Oct. 30. In the past five years, 129,769 properties have been reviewed in Washington County, and more than 30,0000 reviews were completed as part of AY 2021. Squyres said he will review 1,800-plus properties within the city of Hugo this year.
New construction reviews continue to trend upward in the county. A total of 4,740 reviews were completed for AY 2021, compared to 3,666 reviews back in AY 2017 (calendar year 2016). 1,247 single-family homes were reviewed compared to 1,144 in AY 2020 (calendar year 2019). The number of townhomes reviewed increased by 61 reviews, apartment reviews decreased by six and commercial/industrial reviews remained the same.
In Washington County, there were about 4,000 sales in AY 2021. The number of townhome/condo sales more than doubled when compared to the sales of single-family homes. Hugo saw 325 sales, not including new construction.
According to the Minneapolis Area Realtors, the number of homes available in the metro for sale was 39% lower in 2020 than the previous year.
“The record-low supply and the high demand drove sale prices up almost 9%,” he said. “There are more buyers on the market now than there have been in the past, and that leads to quickly increasing prices and that trend is continuing for AY 2022 (calendar year 2021).”
Countywide, there were 54 lender-mediated sales, and only two of those were in Hugo.
Squyres said the most frequently asked question he receives is, “What was the average increase for properties?” An average can be hard to give, he noted, because properties change at different rates. He said a majority of properties in Hugo saw an increase in value of 5-10% for AY 2021. The median home value in Washington County was around $317,000, and $309,000 for Hugo.
The apartment market has remained resilient. The value of apartment buildings/complexes an investor may purchase in Washington County went up 5.5% for AY 2021 compared to 4.7% in AY 2020, whereas those in Hugo dramatically increased by 13% compared to 2.10% in AY 2020.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
