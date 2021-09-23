Hugo native competes and wins Outlaw class at Brainerd International Raceway

Michael Hoey, of Hugo, was one of hundreds of racers to compete in the 32nd annual Gopher State Timing Association (GSTA) Muscle Car Shootout at Brainerd International Raceway earlier this month.
The Muscle Car Series’ grand finale on the drag strip featured championships in seven classes, including: Outlaw Pro Mod, Outlaw, King Street, Real Street, 660 Outlaw Street and 660 Limited Street — featuring cars with huge horsepower that can get down the track in 6-7 seconds and crank out speeds of over 200 mph.
The Outlaw class, traditionally the second-fastest class, has been a slugfest all season, not just among seasoned veterans but including newcomers as well. A dozen cars filled the field Labor Day weekend, with Hoey cracking the 200-mph mark to qualify No. 1 in his 1969 Dodge Dart. His time was 6.7 seconds.
Hoey saved his fastest run for the finals, though. He faced off against No. 3 qualifier Chris Orr, of Superior, Wisconsin, and his 1967 Pontiac Firebird. Orr had an edge off the starting line but Hoey came roaring back with a winning time of 6.739 seconds and 209.59 mph. Orr finished with a time of 7.616 seconds and 133.30 mph, shutting down early.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.