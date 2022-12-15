HUGO — For 2023, the City Council has decided it will deviate from its norm of a flat tax rate.
A flat tax rate means that the city tax collected increases when property values increase, but decreases when property values decrease.
Finance Director Anna Wobse explained that the median homestead taxable value for 2023 in Washington County is $379,300, which represents a 20% or $64,700, increase. Because of that sizeable increase, the council directed city staff to lower the 2023 tax rate to 36.274%, the rate used for taxes payable in 2019, as opposed to maintaining a flat tax rate.
If the council decided to keep a flat tax rate (39.403%) in place, the certified property tax levy for 2023 would be $11,856,074, a 21.13% increase over 2022, instead of $10,988,874, which represents a 13.59% increase over 2022.
So how does Hugo’s tax rate compare to other cities within Washington County? The cities of Stillwater (49.267%), Oak Park Heights (46.988%) and Oakdale (38.375%) have all proposed higher 2023 tax rates than the city of Hugo, whereas the cities of Forest Lake (35.604%), Mahtomedi (34.380%), Woodbury (28.506%) and Scandia (26.235%) have all proposed a lower tax rate.
The 2024 general fund budget has been set at $8,685,899, which represents a $1,338,716 increase over 2022. Wobse explained some of the contributing factors:
New positions, step increases, payroll taxes and a 4.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA).
Planned increases for the fire department retention program and the establishment of a full-time fire chief position (salary and benefits).
Increased operating expenses for Lions Volunteer Park.
Website updates and software updates for room rentals and planning application tracking.
Inflation, which impacts the cost of supplies the city purchases, including road salt, fuel for city trucks, office supplies, and other items.
Wobse said it’s important to keep in mind that the city of Hugo is one of only 110 (among the 853 incorporated cities in Minnesota) that do not receive local government aid (LGA). Wobse said the reason Hugo likely doesn’t receive LGA is because the city’s tax rate is lower than the statewide average, and Hugo has the ability to pay for its needs without state assistance. Because the city doesn’t receive LGA, 92% of the general fund budget comes from property taxes.
It’s also important for residents to keep in mind, she noted, that there are several other taxing entities that also impact Hugo residents’ property taxes. These include four different school districts, three different watershed districts, Washington County, the Metropolitan Council, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, the Washington County Community Development Agency (CDA) and the Washington County Regional Railroad Authority (WCRRA).
“Budgeting is always a difficult discussion and decision to make. We don’t take it lightly, taking money from citizens’ pockets to pay for the cost of running a city,” said Hugo Mayor Tom Weidt. “I think we deliver good value for what we do. We have a great staff, good services, good police department (and) fantastic fire department, and we deliver good parks and recreation amenities and facilities.”
Hugo resident Rick Bieniek, who lives within the Waters Edge development, was the only person to speak during the budget public hearing. He had one question for the council, “Where does our tax money go when it goes to the city?” He said he pays $3,100 to his homeowners association every year, money that takes care of many things (i.e., grounds maintenance, snow removal) that the city doesn’t have to take care of.
“You are getting a large sum of money from our community, and we don’t really see much from the city as far as things go,” he said.
Council Member Becky Petryk responded, “We pay for police protection, fire protection, water and drainage systems, roads outside of your community. Every other single-family home has those same services. I don’t think that your particular community is any different than the rest of us as far as services that you have or that you lack.”
Council Member Phil Klein added that the city has a wide variety of trails and parks, including the new Lions Volunteer Park, that all residents can use. “It is not just your area that you pay for, all of us pay for it. All of us have seen our taxes increase along with everybody else’s,” Klein said. “That’s what provides us the amenities that we want and need, and that’s what makes our community a great place to live.”
Weidt warned that once market values start to go back down, the city will need to figure out “where and who to take money away from and what services to cut.
“We go up and down with the values,” he said.
