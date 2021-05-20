HUGO — Although he had worked for the city of Hugo for 32 years, many community members likely have no idea who he is.
Ron Otkin, the city’s longtime finance director, unexpectedly passed away May 5, three days before his 62nd birthday.
“If you think about Hugo and what happened before 1989 in this town? Really not a lot, but the stuff that has happened since, he has had his hand in every piece of it,” said Mayor Tom Weidt. “He is probably the quietest and biggest part of success Hugo has had in developing and growing as a city.”
Otkin, a St. Paul resident, began his career in 1978 as the financial officer for the city of Pipestone, Minnesota, and eventually moved to St. Peter, where he accepted the same position. In 1989, Otkin began his career with the city of Hugo, becoming the city’s first and only finance director.
Council Member Chuck Haas, who worked with Otkin for 22 of those years, recalls when Otkin started with the city in the old City Hall. “Here was this award-winning finance director, and he didn’t even have an office. All he had was a desk in a corridor, and there were buckets around him to catch the water from the roof leaking.”
Haas said the residents of Hugo owe Otkin a bit of gratitude. “He has watched over the city finances so well, he kept taxes down, he managed to save money, he got us an AA-plus bond rating, (and) he encouraged the council to be thrifty and not spend unreasonably,” he explained. “If we have the lowest per capita debt of pretty much any city in the state, we do that all, as Ron would say, ‘without local government aid.’”
Council Member Becky Petryk, who has served on the council for 22 years, said Otkin’s passing was a shock to the council and city staff. “He will be an enormous loss to all of us at the city of Hugo, both personally and professionally. He really was special, and we were very fortunate to have him as part of the team at the city for so long,” she said. “I cannot imagine going through a budget without Ron there.”
City Administrator Bryan Bear worked with Otkin for 17 years.
“He is the best; it’s hard to envision a better finance director. He knew exactly how to do the job,” Bear said. “Every element that involves city finance, he has been a part of it. All projects of significance that have happened since 1989, he has had a hand in. Every street, piece of infrastructure, building, Ron’s been a part of making all of that happen.”
Council Member Mike Miron, who is serving his seventh year on the council, has memories of Otkin from when he was a kid. “I remember when my dad was on the council and when he was mayor, we would swing in to City Hall because there would be something he needed to do or something he needed to get,” he said. “Ron was a fixture there then. He witnessed a lot of change in the city.”
Otkin was very smart and talented, but also brought a personality to the job. He was known for his sense of humor, which was often sarcastic. Miron said Otkin was always able to present complicated finances in a way where everyone could understand exactly what that meant for their wallet.
“Whether it was to the council or a resident, he took time to help all of those folks understand what was going on,” he said. “He would tell us the big picture … I think he wanted us and the community to understand what that meant to each resident. It wasn’t just big numbers about departments and what they were spending, it was about what does that mean to community and homeowners.”
Otkin genuinely enjoyed the work, working alongside other city staff and serving the community. Bear said Otkin could have retired years ago, but chose to stay because he enjoyed the job. “He did not need to be working here at this point in time. He had ability to retire on his terms when wanted to and he worked here at his choice … as long as Ron was comfortable working here, we were happy to have him.”
City staff has organized a memorial dedication and celebration of life for Otkin from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at City Hall. All are welcome to attend.
“I’m eternally grateful to Ron for what he gave to the city and the citizens of Hugo. It’s a tremendous loss,” Weidt said. “I think that we will do our best to move forward from here and continue what he started. It is going to be difficult, but we are up to the challenge.
“‘What would Ron do?’ will be the battle cry for a long time.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.