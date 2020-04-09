HUGO — A strong economy and enthusiastic patrons made it possible for the Hugo American Legion’s charitable gambling program to donate $191,165 to charitable causes in 2019.
Legion gambling also paid $94,668 in state taxes and another $6,877 in federal gaming revenue. The largest single recipient of funds was the state of Minnesota.
The chief local beneficiaries were youth recreation and athletics, Hugo and White Bear Lake boys and girls Scouting, Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, Hugo Fire Department, Veterans Campground, 4-H Washington County, FFA Forest Lake, Shriners Hospitals for children, other nonprofit organizations, veterans, active duty military personnel, Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network and programs benefiting families with hardships.
Post Gambling Manager Bill Delaney had predicted that 2020 would be another strong year for the Post gaming program, but that is now an unknown following the closure of bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legion strives to manage a well-run and entertaining operation with the goal of maintaining public support. Successful charitable gambling funds important local programs.
"We are indeed grateful for the public’s support of our program and the Post,” said Commander Greg Burmeister, noting that this partnership helps the organization do great things. “We couldn’t achieve that without support of folks who recognize how important charitable gaming is to our community.”
Statewide, charitable gambling sales increased for the ninth straight year, largely fueled by the increased popularity of electronic gaming. Sales rose from $330 million nine years ago to $2 billion in fiscal year 2018 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2019.
The State Gambling Board reported a fiscal year increase in electronic gaming of 65% over the previous year. Paper and electronic pull-tabs made up 95% of sales but bingo, raffles and tip boards also increased for the 1,146 state licensed organizations that operate gaming at 2,836 sites. Minnesota has the top charitable gaming program in the nation.
A major benefactor of charitable gaming is the new Vikings stadium. The Legislature required charitable gambling to pay $498 million of the $1.1 billion cost to cover the state’s share, using the increased revenue from electronic gaming.
Al Lund, director of Allied Charities of Minnesota, which represents the charitable gaming industry, notes the program has been so successful that there is now a $36.9 million surplus in the stadium bond fund, which is expected to grow to $250 million by 2023.
