HUGO — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire in Hugo for several hours the night of Sunday, Aug. 2.
The fire started at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 2 in the garage adjacent to the home (located in the Diamond Point East neighborhood), according to the Hugo Fire Department.
“After investigating the scene, our investigators determined the cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion of rags used from staining,” said Deputy Chief Jim Compton, Jr. “The home suffered significant damage and is not habitable.”
A neighbor’s home also suffered minor exterior damage.
The occupants, a family of five, were home at the time of the fire and “were alerted by the working smoke detectors,” Compton said. All family members made it out alive. The father was sent to the hospital via ambulance for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were on scene for around five hours, Compton said. The Hugo Fire Department was joined by its neighboring Forest Lake and White Bear fire departments, thanks to its automatic mutual aid agreement with both cities.
“M Health Fairview medics did stand by at the scene, and (the) Washington County Sheriff’s Office helped evacuate the two neighbors’ homes,” Compton added. “We also had Centennial Fire District stand by at our fire station for coverage to the city while we fought the fire.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and to date has raised $28,695. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/amon-family-house-fire-fund
The Hugo Lions Club has also donated money to help the family in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
“This is something the Hugo Lions always do for house fire victims when they become displaced (due) to a house fire,” Compton said. “A big thank you to the Lions for their support to those fire victims.”
