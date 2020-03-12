Hugo Fire Department (HFD) Chief Kevin Colvard presented the HFD’s 2019 annual report to the City Council at the March 2 meeting. In a summary of the report highlights, the HFD:
• Had a total of 26 staff.
• Received a total of 325 calls (136 North Memorial assists, 73 alarms, 57 fire and service calls (structure fires, grass fires, smoke scares, burning complaints), 31 motor vehicle accidents, 28 mutual aid calls. Colvard said there was a slight decrease in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in 2019, but an increase in calls for gas leaks.
• Assisted North Memorial for the fifth year. HFD only responds to major medical calls.
• Saw an increase in call volume. Colvard said call volume will likely continue to increase due to the city’s continued growth.
• Established an auto aid agreement with the Forest Lake Fire Department. Colvard said HFD now has auto aid agreements with the cities of White Bear Lake and Forest Lake. That means anytime a call comes in to one of those departments, all three are automatically dispatched to the scene.
• Implemented the department’s first aerial apparatus. The truck was delivered to the department in February and, following more than 600 hours of training, was fully operational in April.
• Conducted 2,945 hours on weekly drills, and participated in two live burn exercises as well as a flammable liquid fire training at Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount.
• Participated in a variety of community events including: Boo Bash, National Night Out, Fire Prevention Week in the schools, Good Neighbor Days, Kidz ‘N Biz, Hugo Lions Golf Scramble, movie nights, toy drive, Trunk or Treat and more.
• Added two more AEDs. Currently, eight volunteers on the department carry an AED and will respond directly to the scene if necessary. HFD administered an AED in early 2019 and achieved its first save, thanks to now retired firefighter Ron Gray.
• For next year, Colvard said HFD will continue to work on recruitment and retention in 2020, applying for grants, continue its leadership development efforts and review EMS service in Hugo.
Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.