HUGO — It’s looking like a call volume increase for the Hugo Fire Department (HFD) is once again likely this year.
HFD Chief Jim Compton Jr. explained that the department responded to 355 calls in 2021, up by about 9% from 2020. Of those calls, there were only three structure fires, none of which were within the city of Hugo. For 2022, however, Compton Jr. said the department has already responded to seven confirmed structure fires due to auto-aid agreements. Five of those fires were outside of Hugo.
“Call volume will likely continue to increase due to continued growth within the city,” Compton Jr. said.
Each year, it is a tradition for the HFD chief to visit the City Council to present the department’s annual report. Here are some of the highlights from the 2021 report:
• HFD responded to 355 calls. Of those, 154 calls were to assist M Health Fairview on medical calls, 79 were alarm calls, 51 were fire/service calls, 38 were motor vehicle accidents calls and 33 were mutual aid calls.
• Of the 79 alarm calls, Compton Jr. said HFD saw an increase in both smoke alarm and gas leak calls, but saw a decrease in carbon monoxide alarm calls.
• Of the 51 fire and service calls, 11 were grass/brush/tree fires, 10 were smoke scares, five were power lines down/transformers, four were vehicle fires, four were electrical problems, four were burning complaints and three were structure fires. There were a couple of calls reporting cooking fires and on several occasions, the department was canceled en route. There was also one gas leak, one lightning strike, one explosion, one animal rescue and one police assist.
• In 2015, when the city of Hugo switched its ambulance service and HFD began responding only to major medical calls, HFD’s call numbers were reduced significantly, but they continue to increase every year.
• Most of the calls in 2021 came in August (46) and December (33). The slowest months were September and October.
• Most of the calls happened in between 6 and 7 p.m. (29) followed by 2 to 3 p.m. (28). The slowest times were between 4 and 5 a.m. and 7 and 8 a.m. More than half (55%) of the calls occurred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Compton Jr. says the department made many operational improvements during 2021, such as hiring five new firefighters; adding extended air buddy breathers to all self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) on fire engines; replacing a gas-powered ventilation fan on Engine 1 with an electric fan; replacing two four-gas meters (firefighters and hazmat teams use multi-gas meters to monitor four different gases in the environment, including oxygen (O2), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and lower explosive limit), replacing two thermal imaging cameras; and adding a gear extractor (high-speed washer) at the fire station.
In 2021, the department was able to resume fully staffed trainings and completed 3,448 training hours doing weekly drills. Other specialty trainings included a confined-space trailer, vehicle fire simulator and a live burn. This summer, HFD will have a unique opportunity to train on extrication and rescue on a school bus.
The department’s Heartsafe Community initiative continues to expand. The program began in 2017 with eight automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and now has 20 AEDs both with firefighters and in city buildings. Compton Jr. shared that most recently, the city took delivery of an AED for the new public works building.
Going into 2022, conversations will continue about the possibility of transitioning to a full-time chief position as well as other options HFD has for daytime staffing models. Later this year, HFD also plans to hire more paid on-call firefighters.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
M Health Fairview reflects on 1st year of taking over service area
This year marks two years since M Health Fairview took over as the city of Hugo’s ambulance service. Ambulance Operations Manager Tom Dunn said the numbers started to see some stabilization in 2021.
“COVID-19 really threw off a lot of numbers in emergency services, and trends fell to the wayside,” Dunn explained.
Back in 2020, M Health Fairview set a goal for emergency response times of eight minutes from dispatch to arrival on scene. In 2021, they surpassed that goal with an average response time of seven minutes and 14 seconds (7:14).
Here are some other highlights from the 2021 report:
• There were 915 requests for ambulance services in the city of Hugo last year. Of those 915 requests, 29 calls were canceled prior to arrival.
• There were 949 scene responses. Of those, there were only 23 emergency transports.
• The city of Hugo saw 167 calls categorized as Alpha, 72 Bravo, 516 Charlie, 84 Delta and 10 Echo.
• The average response time for an emergency call in Hugo was 7:14, compared to a response time of 7:34 for non-emergency calls.
• The majority of M Health Fairview’s calls were related to falls (23.44%), followed by breathing problems (10.94%), sick person (9.38%) and stroke (7.81%).
