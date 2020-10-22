Hugo finalizes assessments for street project

GO — Although there was no public comment during the assessment hearing for the Goodview Avenue improvement project, city staff and the City Council did hear from a few property owners who contested their assessments prior to the meeting.
The City Council held the public hearing Oct. 5 and unanimously approved a resolution adopting the assessments. The council also approved a resolution reducing the speed limit for a portion of the roadway.
Assessments
City Engineer Mark Erichson detailed the improvement project, which included bituminous pavement reclamation, minor ditch grading and culvert replacement (where necessary) along Goodview Avenue between Egg Lake Road (County Road 8) to the south city limit. The overall project cost is estimated to be $929,600; $137,700 will come from assessments and the other $791,900 from city funds (capital improvement fund and state aid funds).
Per the city’s assessment policy, each benefitting unit will be charged $3,400 for the improvements. Property owners have the option to prepay without interest before Nov. 4. Assessments will then be certified to the county this fall for taxes payable in 2021. The assessments will be spread over 10 years with an interest rate of 4%.
No one spoke during the public hearing, but Erichson shared that city staff had received a few objections to the proposed assessments prior to the meeting.
One property owner wrote a letter to the mayor and council members stating that she felt the assessment for their property is “unreasonable” and “in excess.” The property is proposed to be assessed for 5.5 units for the 80-acre parcel. The property owner makes three arguments as to why the assessment amount should be lowered, including the Shooting Range Protection Act, the land being one parcel identified (PID), and the best use of the land.
The letter reads in part, “Our family has owned this property since 1910. We have no intention of subdividing or selling in smaller units. Our desire is to support open green spaces and continue to be the owner of this property in the community.”
Another property owner wrote that only builders, developers and residents who don’t live in Hugo benefit from the improvements. The letter reads in part, “Due to excessive speeds and heavy construction traffic over the last several years from multiple developments, property owners should not be paying for any assessments.”
Council Member Chuck Haas said, “The road has seen 32 years of use. Those people have been there and used it for all of those years. The residents are only paying for 14% of the assessment and the city residents are paying for the rest, so I don’t think that is excessive. They all have properties that can be subdivided (in the future).” Haas added that the city has run into situations in the past where they were told the lot wouldn’t be buildable, but then it was.
Council Member Phil Klein said, “The policy is in place for a reason, and it has served our community well … This is a small price to pay in the long run.”
Erichson said that one property owner is in the process of combining their two lots, but the process is not yet complete.
The council chose to adopt the assessments, with the caveat that should the one property owner provide city staff sufficient documentation about two lots becoming one, they would only be assessed for one unit.
Speed limit
The council also lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on Goodview Avenue, south of Egg Lake Road. At the public hearing for the proposed improvements back in February, several residents expressed concerns relating to the roadway speed and pedestrian safety.
For that reason, the roadway was widened from 24 feet to 26 feet to allow for two 3-foot paved shoulders for walkers and bicyclists on both sides and 10-foot drive lanes. The current speed on Goodview Avenue south of County Road 8 is 50 mph. The current speed on Goodview Avenue north of County Road 8 is 40 mph.
Erichson explained, “In May 2019, Minnesota state Legislature passed a bill granting cities the authority to set speed limits under their jurisdiction. The statute went into effect Aug. 1, 2019.
In a ‘rural residential district,’ which is a street segment with residential houses spaced less than 300 feet apart for at least a quarter mile, the speed limit can be reduced.”
In order to stripe 10-foot drive lanes, Erichson said the speed limit must be under 50 mph. “We feel that lowering the speed limit is warranted in this case,” he said, adding that it would help with consistency.
Mayor Tom Weidt said, “I think we are going to have to adjust habits on that road to get people to slow down. We will need enforcement to instruct people of the new expectations.” Erichson said the city will work with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on enforcement and education. Orange flags will also be posted on the new speed limit signs alerting drivers to the change.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
