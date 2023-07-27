The Hugo Feed Mill is celebrating its 100th anniversary of servicing the community.
Since opening in 1923, the mill has seen many changes in the needs of the community. Steve Marier, Hugo Feed Mill’s manager, recalls how he used to deliver coal when he was younger.
During that time, the mill mostly catered to customers living in the country. This meant they dealt with drying grains, custom combining, and farming supplies.
Soon, Marier was delivering oil, and nowadays the store caters more to hobby farmers and suburban customers. “We’ve been able to adapt to serve our customers and our community,” he said.
Along with its gardening supplies, the Hugo Mill boasts an impressive array of over 500 varieties of tomato and pepper in its greenhouse.
The store has changed over the years, but Marier’s ability to provide expertise and neighborly service has not. Upon entering the store, customers will be met with someone who knows exactly what they are talking about. Most of the time that is Marier.
As online delivery services become more popular, small businesses like the Hugo Feed Mill have continued to provide for local communities by offering things that the internet cannot.
“There’s a need in the community for us, and we certainly need your community support,” said Marier.
The mill will celebrate its anniversary on Aug. 11 during normal store hours and Aug. 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.