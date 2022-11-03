HUGO — Summit Management LLC has submitted several applications to the city, not only to expand the manufactured home community along Highway 61 but to construct an apartment building. 

The long list of applications includes a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning, site plan, conditional use permits (CUPs), variance and subdivision for a three-story apartment building (54 units) and the addition of 16 manufactured homes on property located at 15135 Forest Blvd and 15057 Forest Blvd. The property is 7 acres in size. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.