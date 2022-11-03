HUGO — Summit Management LLC has submitted several applications to the city, not only to expand the manufactured home community along Highway 61 but to construct an apartment building.
The long list of applications includes a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning, site plan, conditional use permits (CUPs), variance and subdivision for a three-story apartment building (54 units) and the addition of 16 manufactured homes on property located at 15135 Forest Blvd and 15057 Forest Blvd. The property is 7 acres in size.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of all the items, which the City Council will consider Nov. 7.
Summit Management is requesting a comprehensive plan amendment to change the land use from medium-density residential and industrial to high-density residential (HD) and to rezone the property from low-density multiple-family residential and general industrial to medium-density multiple-family residential.
A site plan and CUPs would be needed for both the 60,000-square-foot apartment building and expansion of the manufactured home community. (Manufactured homes are allowed in any multifamily zoning district with a CUP.) The applicant would also like to subdivide the property so that the apartments are located on a separate parcel. The variance asks that the apartment building be 39 feet in height, where 35 feet is allowed per ordinance.
The apartment building is proposed to be constructed on the west side of the property, near Highway 61. The density of the project would be 10 units per acre, which meets the proposed zoning district regulations.
Erin Lambert, owner of Hugo Estates, said the target market for the community is seniors and professionals. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, in-unit laundry and underground parking.
Associate Planner Max Gort explained that it is city staff’s opinion that the applicant meets the criteria for approval of all the requests. “This will not disrupt the character of the surrounding area,” he said.
“The developer has done a good job with the overall site plan and the general design of the building … Staff finds that the proposal meets all the requirements necessary for the city to approve the applications as outlined in the City Code,” Gort said, adding that the applicant will be required to meet some conditions outlined in the resolution.
During the public hearing, one resident wanted to know which trees would be preserved and which ones would be removed. Lambert said they would try to preserve as many trees as possible on the apartment site, and said she hoped to keep all the existing trees near the manufactured homes.
Another resident wondered whether a fence or some type of wall would be installed to screen from the single-family homes adjacent to the property (151st Street N). She shared that she has had some issues with residents of Hugo Estates trespassing on her property, and has had to call the police before. Jamie Scheerz, on-site property manager, said that was the first she had heard of the issue, but said they would take care of it.
Vice Chair Scott Arcand said, “I think that they worked hard on the plan and that it actually fits in nicely with that area and creates a nice transition with the manufactured homes and apartment complex. I don’t have anything negative to say.”
Commissioner Matthew Derr noted that along Highway 61, “the aesthetic improvements that they have made over the past five to 10 years are substantial … it definitely seems like the new ownership has really taken this to heart and they are offering a great product.”
Chair Bronwen Kleissler said, “I felt like it was a good use of the property. The property is kind of an odd shape and kind of in an in-between spot, and I think that they did a nice job overall.”
Summit Management’s requests will now go to the council for consideration at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
