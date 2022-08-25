Hugo establishes temporary moratorium banning sale of THC

HUGO — For the next 12 months, the sale of THC products will not be permitted within the city.
It is now legal in Minnesota to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp.
The law, which took effect earlier this summer, limits the sale of CBD and THC products to persons 21 and older. There are also limits on the potency of these products. A product cannot contain more than 5 milligrams of THC — delta-8 or delta-9 — in a single serving, and a package cannot contain more than 50 milligrams total. The law also includes regulation on labeling and packaging to help protect against accidental ingestion and marketing to children.
City Attorney Dave Snyder said, “It is probably accurate to say that the legislation passed without a lot of input from cities … The legislation went through relatively unnoticed. Cities have been scrambling to understand it, evaluate it and think about what its implications are.”
Snyder explained that that the city has three options — it can do nothing, it can do nothing but ask staff to evaluate possible regulatory steps, or it can adopt a temporary moratorium to allow city staff time to evaluate possible regulations and bring back recommendations to the City Council.
Per state statute, the city is allowed to establish a moratorium for up to one year, but the moratorium can be pulled at any time the council chooses.
Council Member Phil Kein said he would be in favor of a moratorium. “This is something new. It would be good for us to take some time and step back and evaluate this more closely. Make sure that this is something residents want to have …” he said. “The state kind of left us hanging here a bit, and we are kind of grasping for straws and trying to figure out what we are going to do as far as regulating this product.”
Council Member Mike Miron added, “I am hopeful that the state might take a look at this and provide some guidance on how they ought to be controlled, regulated within communities to make it clearer for citizens to understand how to access them and what they need to access them … I think a pause could be prudent to either allow the state to catch up with that, or in the absence of the state, to find out what this community in particular wants as it relates to the sale and production of the THC product.”
Council Member David Strub also agreed with a moratorium. “Let’s take a pause, take a breath, figure out what is going on. I think there are more questions than answers right now and I think doing a moratorium is a great way to let some answers catch up to some of the questions.”
Mayor Tom Weidt said, “I’ve never seen anything with less direction to the cities, counties and law enforcement that it is going to affect,” he said. “I would encourage the state to start taking their time and looking at what they are going to pass …”
The City Council unanimously adopted an interim ordinance establishing the moratorium, which prohibits the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products within city limits. Snyder said the ordinance language is modeled after the city of Edina’s ordinance.
City staff now has 12 months to dive into the topic and evaluate what sort of regulations, if any, make sense. Miron suggested city staff reach out to neighboring communities to see how they are handling the industry. “If the state isn’t going to do it, at least there could be some uniformity in this region,” he said.
Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
