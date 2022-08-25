Hugo establishes temporary moratorium banning sale of THC

The city of Hugo has established a moratorium related to THC products for the next year.

HUGO — For the next 12 months, the sale of THC products will not be permitted within the city. 

It is now legal in Minnesota to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp.

