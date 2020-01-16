Hugo deer a bit too friendly

John Dolan shared the video on Facebook of his son walking alongside a deer on a residential street in Hugo. His son was even able to pet the deer and the deer didn’t seem to mind.
Barbara Keller, big game program leader with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said, “Wild animals should have a healthy fear of people and that doesn’t seem to be (the) case here. It could be because people have been feeding it; that certainly is a common behavioral change we see with wild animals that are being fed.”
Although Hugo does not fall within a feeding ban area, the DNR still strongly discourages feeding wild animals because it can lead to problems with animals who lose their fear of people, including dangerous situations. Depending on what the deer is fed, especially during the winter months, it can also cause stomach problems that can lead to death, Keller said.
“It is not good for the animal because it probably is going to lead to problems with people in the future.
It could cause auto accidents, but it is also dangerous for people because you can’t predict the behavior of a wild animal ... getting so close to a large animal is dangerous,” she said.
Even though the DNR is unaware of chronic wasting disease in this part of the state, any time deer have a concentrated food source it increases the potential to spread other infectious diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.