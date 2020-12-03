HUGO — Every waking moment that Chris Grygar is not busy watching children, she spends crafting.
The Hugo resident has been a home day care provider for about 19 years. Last spring when the coronavirus started ramping up, she decided to close down her day care to protect some vulnerable children.
In August, she decided to reopen with a much smaller group (four children). She is now trying to navigate distance learning for three children in three different grades.
Grygar has always been a crafter. While she was scrolling through social media one day, she stumbled across a photo of a project made by another day care provider using a laser cutter. “It was really cute. I asked her how she made it, and she said with a laser. I said, ‘What the heck is that?’”
She looked into it and was a bit apprehensive to purchase a laser cutter since they are so expensive. In an effort to supplement some of the income she lost by reducing her enrollment by 80%, Grygar took a leap of faith and purchased one.
“I was hopeful I could sell enough to pay it off in six months and I paid it off in three weeks.” Her Glowforge laser cutter cost her about $6,000, with a discount.
Back in October, Grygar started a Facebook group called Do #Allthehobbies. The group currently has around 160 members.
Grygar is spending most of her time leading up to the holidays making ornaments. Her 2020-themed ornaments, as well as Hugo ornaments, seem to be very popular. Some of Grygar’s ornaments are for sale at The Argyle Moose, located at 14755 Victor Hugo Blvd.
The shop’s co-owner, Celeste Knipping, used to craft with Grygar many years ago and knew Grygar’s creative pieces would be a great addition to the store’s inventory, which features local vendors. “We’ve been trying to do more what I would call hyperlocal, being local to Hugo, and she does a variety of different things that meet that need. She’s very flexible and able to create unique things for us,” Celeste said.
Celeste’s husband, Patrick Knipping, thought it would be cool to have Grygar create a Hugo ornament. Grygar decided it had to be the water tower, located at 159th Street N and Fenway Boulevard.
“We were here when the tornado came through … The water tower just seemed to be the image that pops into my head now since then. Another memory comes to mind when Grygar thinks of the water tower, too. Back when the water tower was being rebuilt, her teenage son and his friends got in trouble for cutting the lock and climbing the tower.
In an effort to make the Hugo water tower ornaments even more personal, Grygar reached out on social media asking Hugonians what comes to mind when they think of Hugo. Answers included: Good Neighbor Days, “boom,” Bob Miller, Help Us Get Out, the Hugo Feed Mill and more. Some of those suggestions found their way onto the ornament.
After Christmas, Grygar says she will have more time to experiment and create other items. For now, she spends “every waking moment” outside of day care making ornaments. She even squeezes in time while the children are napping. “As soon as day care closes, I work from 5 to 11 p.m. during the week and 14 hours on Saturday and Sunday.”
In addition to The Argyle Moose, customers can also order through the Facebook group Do # Allthehobbies. They can pay electronically through Venmo/Paypal or with cash and schedule a contactless porch pickup.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
