A Hugo couple wants its customers to know that living a sustainable lifestyle is easier and not as expensive as you might think.
Aimee Lancaster and her partner Amar Singh, formerly of Forest Lake, moved to Hugo around a year ago. Three months later, on May 31, 2019 they launched a website for their company, Plastic Free Pursuit.
The two both have a background in computers and technology and work full time as care providers for a foster care company in Hugo that serves adults with disabilities. Singh is originally from Mauritius but moved to the U.S. in April 2018. The two were inspired to live a more sustainable lifestyle after visiting his home country.
“We saw that they had compostable bags in their supermarkets, (and) the beaches were super clean. Everyone at the markets used cloth grocery bags and no one really used disposable cups there. It is a super different way of life and it opened our eyes,” Lancaster explained. “We just realized we need this where we are from, so we came back and got it started. We started using more sustainable stuff like reusable bottles and coffee cups and grocery bags.”
That’s how they came up with Plastic Free Pursuit, the one stop online shop “for all things zero waste.” The company offers alternatives for everyday single-use items to help reduce the negative impact humans are having on the earth.
“It is about bringing all of those products to people around the world. There are many companies all over the world, but when people go to buy things they don’t know where to get them from. They don’t know if it is good or not or how eco-friendly it is, so we want to gather everything we can and provide it to anyone who is interested,” Singh said.
Lancaster added, “We wanted to put all the products in one place. That was my main goal in the beginning. When you first start your journey, you are looking for a ton of different things like kitchen stuff and bathroom stuff ... so we wanted to be that place where you can go and find everything you need. We spend a bunch of time researching not just what they (companies) make but how they use reusable energy to make their products, what they use for shipping, etc.”
On the website, customers can find an extensive list of products for themselves, their kitchens, bathrooms, children, pets and more.
Their most popular item is shampoo and conditioner bars. “That’s the easiest thing and one of the first things a lot of people switch to just because everyone is washing their hair. It is a no-brainer, you just use a bar versus a bottle,” Lancaster said.
One of the more unique items customers will find is incense sticks, which often have a lot of bad chemicals to make pretty smells. The sticks contain essential oils, bamboo and are phthalate- and paraben-free.
Plastic Free Pursuit has customers all over the state, country and around the world, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia. Most of the business is conducted online and shipped to customers.
“We ship plastic-free. We use cardboard boxes, craft paper mailers, paper tape (and) paper for cushioning, and our shipping label is recyclable and compostable,” Lancaster said. “There is nothing worse than ordering from a sustainable company and having it come with plastic. It defeats the whole purpose.”
Before COVID-19 hit, the two participated in pop-up events at area coffee shops and markets. They hope to do that again once the pandemic ends. One day, they hope to open a storefront, but they are not sure about the location.
Lancaster and Singh recommend starting small when trying to convert to a more sustainable lifestyle.
“You can just start with one thing, get used to that thing and then go from there. I tell people to start slow. Look at what you use every day and see where you are using the most waste. Start from there and stem out,” Lancaster explained. “A lot of people start with their shampoo and conditioner bars. Once they get used to those and see how easy it is, then they move on to a razor.”
It is also important for people to remember that even though the cost of sustainable products may be a bit higher than their counterparts, they will save money in the long run, Lancaster said. “Sometimes reusable products have a higher price tag, but they last a lot longer. Reusable stuff is meant to last a whole lifetime. You are not just buying it for 2-3 months and then replacing it ... It is a little more expensive, but over time you do save money.”
For more information about Plastic Free Pursuit, visit plasticfreepursuit.com.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
