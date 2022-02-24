HUGO — Per the 2020 Census, the city’s population was 15,766, compared to 13,332 in 2010 and 6,363 in 2000. According to Metropolitan Council forecasts, that number is expected to grow to 22,800 in 2030 and 29,000 in 2040.
Growth is not a new topic for Hugo. The city continues to grow, not only in terms of its population, but also development, parks and businesses.
“When I first became county attorney in early 2011, I was so intrigued by Hugo because you folks have managed to go from a small town to a growing community and suffered no problems,” said Washington County Attorney Pete Orput at the Blue Heron Grill last week.
“The schools are great, the neighborhoods are safe and yet you have had such exponential growth — that’s called leadership,” Orput said. “That’s because of public leadership … it doesn’t get better than that, having responsible people that get the job done.”
After a one-year hiatus, the Hugo Business Association was once again able to hold its annual networking breakfast at the restaurant earlier this month. Mayor Tom Weidt gave his State of the City Address, which not only recapped 2020-2021, but looked forward to 2022 and beyond.
Here are some of the highlights of Weidt’s presentation:
• The median home price for a newly constructed home in 2021 was $498,000, whereas the median home price for an existing home is $325,000. In 2021, 189 building permits were pulled; there were 168 in 2020.
• Residential developers continue to be interested in Hugo. Last year, the city saw the final phases of the Adelaide Landing and Oneka Place housing developments. This year, The Meadows at Hugo (87 lots), Rice Lake Reserve (93 lots) and Acres of Bald Eagle (9 lots) developments are underway. A workforce housing project, Rosemary Apartments, was completed in 2021 near Festival, as was the Jack Pine Place market-rate apartment project, which has a total of 84 units spread throughout seven buildings located west of Lions Park.
• Construction of the new elementary school west of Highway 61 continues. The 100,000-square-foot North Star Elementary School will include a gymnasium, ballfields, playground and walking trails. A new stoplight at 152nd Street N and Highway 61 will be installed. The school will accommodate 720 students. White Bear Area Schools will also construct a 10,000-square-foot addition to Oneka Elementary.
• Construction at Lions Park continues; the new 5,500-square-foot pavilion is on schedule to be complete this August, despite some supply-chain delays.
• The city’s new public works facility at Irish Avenue Park should be move-in ready in March or April. The old facility will be purchased by White Bear Area Schools and used as a ground maintenance facility. Hugo residents will still be able to rent out Rice Lake Centre, the meeting room space.
• The Downtown Hugo proposal for the city-owned property along Egg Lake continues to be a work in progress. Weidt explained that developer Denny Trooien’s application for the mixed-use development, which would include a restaurant, remains incomplete, as Trooien is waiting for approval from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “It’s not going as fast as we want for many reasons … Once he gets that cleared up, I think he’ll be moving forward,” he said.
• City businesses are doing well and expanding. Grundhofer’s Old Fashion Meats has completed its 2,500-square-foot addition, and Lakeview Family Dentistry has an approximately 4,400-square-foot expansion planned for 2022. Kids Abilities will move into its new space in Victor Place, an office/retail building under construction that will have multiple tenants. A Nystrom & Associates mental health clinic will be one of those tenants. Eagles Landing is under construction on the corner of 130th Street and Fenway Boulevard. Three one-story buildings with a total of 14 units are intended for users who want to store and/or work on collector cars.
• Weidt says the city is at a “crossroads” when it comes to conservation. For the past 10 years or so, one of the city’s main goals has been to conserve water. One of the ways it has done that is through stormwater irrigation projects that utilize stormwater for lawn sprinkling. Last year, the city saved an estimated 50 million gallons of water, thanks to its conservation efforts, and after another project is completed this year, the city is estimated to save an additional 14 million gallons of water.
Weidt explained that depending on the result of talks between the DNR and the judge who made the White Bear Lake level lawsuit ruling, the city of Hugo may be required to drop its water use by 40%.
“That means the only thing that we really have water for is residential. We don’t really have it for businesses, restaurants, factories …” Weidt said. “This is a pretty big deal. If the judge accepts this, it’s going to create a large problem across the Northeast Metro. It’s going to be very detrimental to businesses, it will be detrimental to growth and it’s something that we have to deal with.”
• The city has partnered with Washington County and MnDOT to update its vision for Highway 61. Weidt said the main complaint from residents is its increase in traffic. It is possible that the state could turn it over to Washington County as a turnback project, the mayor said. The roadway could likely become a four-lane roadway, “but that’s not imminent.” Before any major improvements are made, the city wants to update the study, last completed in 2008.
• The Parks Commission, in coordination with the City Council, wants to continue to plan for improvements to Oneka Lake Park, Sunset Lake Park and Clearwater Creek Preserve. Trail improvements along Hardwood Creek Regional Trail as well as connections near the new elementary school will also be a focus.
• City officials and the Hugo Fire Department are having conversations about when Hugo might need to transition to a full-time department. Currently, the HFD operates under a paid on-call format.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
