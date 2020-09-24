Hugo auto body, mechanical shop has leadership change

HUGO — North Country Auto Body and Mechanical is now being run by a new partnership.
Owner Galen Carlson and longtime employee Mark Aanenson started a partnership so that Carlson can eventually retire. The two say that Carlson’s phase-out process from the business at Hwy. 61 and 140th Street will be a slow one.
Eventually, they will hire a painter to take Aanenson’s job so he can focus on learning from Carlson.
Carlson said even when he is gone, he will continue to make his presence known.
“I am still going to stroll through because I like this place, I like the guys, I just like it,” Carlson said.
The two partners want to make it clear to their customers that even though leadership is changing, the business and its customer-first mentality will not change.
“It’s still what it used to be and we will continue to strive to be better,” Aanenson said.
The two partners have slogans that fit the customer-first value the business has.
Aanenson’s slogan is “endless pursuit of lifelong customers.”
“Leave your keys and be at ease,” is Carlson’s slogan. The slogan is on the “thank you” note they leave in finished cars for customers.
North Country also sends postcards thanking potential customers for seeking a quote on repairs.
Aanenson followed Carlson from a shop where they both used to work 27 years ago when North Country Auto Body and Mechanical was first founded.
“I promised (Carlson) within the first five years or so that I would not work in another body shop,” Aanenson said.
Because the two have worked together for so long, they have similar mindsets.
“(Aanenson) has been here so long he knows how I work and how I run it,” Carlson said. “Actually, he almost knows how I think. It’s kind of scary. He outthinks me a lot of times.”
Carlson said his plan for retirement is to “phase out” over the next five years. He said he is willing to serve as a consultant for the business for as long as he is needed. Once he is fully retired, Carlson plans to spend his time fishing, biking, hiking and seeing his grandchildren.
