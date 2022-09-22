Hugo resident Jamie Peterson recently published a children’s book, “Melinda the One and Only!” As a mother of an only child, Peterson was having a hard time finding books that highlighted “only children”, so she decided to write her own.
Press Publications recently interviewed Peterson to learn more about her and her book.
Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself?
A: My name is Jamie Peterson. My husband Jeremy and I have been married for five years. We have a 2-year-old daughter, Sloan, and a 4-year-old chocolate Lab, Sam. We have lived in Hugo for almost five years. I have been an elementary educator for 14 years and spent the last 11 with St. Paul Public Schools. I focused on special education for seven of those 14 years. I enjoy reading, golfing, boating and being outside but, most of all, spending time with my family.
Q:What inspired you to write “Melinda the One and Only: The Sleepover”?
A: My husband and I had talked about having multiple children but while we were pregnant with Sloan, we found out that we both carried the cystic fibrosis gene. Thankfully, Sloan did not get both genes. After much research and time, we decided that our healthy, beautiful baby would complete our family.
I am part of a Facebook group for parents of only children and some were asking about books that highlighted only children. I started doing some digging and had a hard time finding them. I had always wanted to write a book but never knew what to write about, so when I realized we needed more books in the world about only children, I realized this is what I wanted to write about.
Q:Give us a brief synopsis of the book.
A: The characters in the story represent my daughter, husband and I. Melinda is the main character who goes to a friend’s house for a sleepover. Her friend has a sister, and the story highlights the challenges that can come with having siblings.
Q:What do you hope readers will gain from the story?
A: I hope that children of all types of families can relate. Only children can see themselves represented but also embrace being an only. Children who have siblings can relate to the characters as well, and the challenges that they may face.
Q:Where is the book sold?
A: Right now you can find it online on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com. I hope to get it into a few local bookstores and shops soon.
Q:Do you have any plans for future works?
A: I would love to make “Melinda the One and Only” into a series. Going forward, though, I would like the stories to be adventures for all readers and Melinda, the main character, just happens to be an only child.
Q:How can people contact you?
A: You can follow me on Facebook @ Melinda the One and Only and also on Instagram @melinda_theoneandonly
