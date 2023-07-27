Another yearlong moratorium on the sale, manufacturing and distribution of cannabinoid products in Hugo is enforce after recent Hugo City Council action.
A current moratorium is set to expire Aug.15.
City administrator Bryan Bear says the moratorium would allow city staff to evaluate what sort of regulations, if any, made sense for the city.
“That legislation was really lacking a legitimate regulatory structure and it left a whole lot of questions,” Bear said.
Earlier in 2023, the legislature legalized the sale and possession of cannabinoid products including cannabis products, low potency hemp edibles, other related things.
As of Aug.1, adults 21 years and older will be able to possess marijuana with certain restrictions.
A new agency, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), will be created and will be responsible for making rules, setting policy, developing draft model ordinances, and exercising regulatory authority over the industry.
OCM will need to have all of that complete by Jan. 1 2025, when the sale of products will be allowed.
“Similar to the discussion that the council had a year ago, the city will benefit from this work being done before making decisions,” Bear explained. “Just know that there is a lot of work on the regulatory process that is yet to come.”
Bear said the moratorium would not include the sale of low-potency hemp edibles that were legal per the 2022 legislation.
“This is obviously a new and unique topic for us to deal with and we want to make sure that we handle it correctly,” said Mayor Tom Weidt. “The terms are very similar and confusing…”
Council Member Mike Miron wanted to make sure that the moratorium would not prohibit a resident from their own personal use of cannabis products, medical cannabis products or growing cannabis for personal use. Bear said it would not.
The City Council decided to implement the 12-month moratorium after holding a public hearing. During the hearing, only one resident spoke who wanted to know if existing businesses (liquor stores) that could now legally sell some products would be impacted and Bear said they would not.
Over the next year, city staff will continue to study the regulation of cannabis and coordinate with guidance from OCM. In the future, Bear said the council will need to have discussions and possibly make some updates to its personnel policy for employees.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
